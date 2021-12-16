What keeps longtime Kodiak boys basketball coach David Anderson in the game? 

“It’s the energy in the gym,” said Anderson, the longest-tenured coach in the Northern Lights Conference. 

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the 2021-22 Kodiak team. It’s a class that Anderson — entering his 12th season — has been touting for years. 

Today, Kodiak tips the season at 2:45 p.m. against Nome at the Service Tip-Off Tournament in Anchorage. 

“This is a group that everybody expects to do well,” said Anderson.

Just temper expectations at the start of the season, as Anderson said not having a full season last year set the program back. 

Because of the pandemic, the Bears played a City League Basketball season and got in four games at the NLC Championships. The team finished in fourth with a 2-2 record, both wins against Soldotna.  

However, most of the players on this year’s varsity squad traveled with Anderson to the Lower 48 and logged 19 games in two weeks, including big-time tournaments in Idaho and Washington. 

“My expectation is that by midseason, they should be a lot better than we are at the start — it’s just the game experience.”

Big man Jackson Krug averaged 14 points in the four games last season and was selected an NLC first-team member by opposing coaches.

The 6-foot-6 senior will be leaned on heavily as Kodiak navigates its first full season since 2018-19 — the 2019-20 campaign was cut short because of the start of the pandemic.  

“He is going to be tough. I don’t think there will be too many guys in our region that can match up with him,” Anderson said. 

In typical Anderson talk, he touted this year’s squad as the best shooting team he has had. That is saying something because the coach has been blessed with excellent perimeter shooters through the years. 

The Case brothers — Shawn (senior) and Connor (junior) — will lead the attack from the outside. 

“This is the first time that I am probably 10 deep (with shooters),” Anderson said. “We have a strong bench, as most good teams do.”

Orchestrating the offense will be veteran senior guard Frank Marcelo. He and senior Shawn Case were second-team NLC selections in last year’s abbreviated season. 

“He is a game-changer. His game this summer picked up to another level,” the coach said. “He is one of those guys who can shoot from the outside or take it in on you — defenders have a tough time with him.”

The rest of the varsity roster includes seniors Brandon and Lyndon Dela Cruz, Joren Valdez and Mason Mullan, juniors John Ticman, Jimmy Rohrer and Alex Holland and freshman Kelly Ticman. 

Senior Ian Rocheleau is missing from the roster — a fixture on the team the past two seasons. He broke his wrist playing basketball this summer and is only a few months removed from having surgery to insert a plate. He has decided not to risk further injury to the wrist as he pursues a college swimming career.   

“No doubt about it, we are going to miss his height,” Anderson said. “With him on the floor, we are a whole different team.” 

Not known as a coach that runs a press defense, Anderson hopes to utilize a full-court press this season, which he is banking on will generate transition buckets. 

“We are very physical, and nobody likes playing us,” Anderson said. 

With Colony graduating 2021 boys 4A player of the year Patrick McMahon, Anderson believes the NLC is up for grabs. Kodiak hasn’t won an NLC tournament since 2014. The Bears last appearance at state was in 2017. 

Anderson said Kodiak was supposed to host the regional tournament this year, but not having the tournament in 2019 pushed the rotation of host schools back a year. 

‘This would have been a great end of their careers to have the tournament here,” Anderson said.

Fans on The Rock are hungry for basketball, and they will have plenty of opportunities to see Kodiak play. The Bears host the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament (Dec. 27-29), Soldotna (Dec. 30), Colony (Jan. 28-29), Palmer (Feb. 11-12) and 3A power ACS (Feb. 25-26).   

“I think people are going to like our style,” Anderson said. “When we come back for Joe Floyd (Tournament), I think this place will be rocking.”

 

ROSTER

Varsity

Shawn Case, senior

Connor Case, junior

Brandon Dela Cruz, senior

Lyndon Dela Cruz, senior

Jimmy Rohrer, junior

Joren Valdez, senior

John Ticman, junior

Kelly Ticman, Freshman

Frank Marcelo, senior

Alex Holland, junior

Mason Mullan, senior

Jackson Krug, senior

Coach — David Anderson

 

Junior varsity

Mac Abulleva, freshman

Gian Saliva, sophomore

Manuel Silva, sophomore

Enrique Silva, sophomore

Jumayn Atanque, junior

Jon Flerchinger, junior

Marc Barroga, junior

Sean Bruno, junior

Coach — John Malloy

 

C squad

Antonio Basue, freshman

Liam Danelski, freshman

Stuart Saltonstall, freshman

Jon Bradbury, freshman

Jiro Valdez, freshman

Matthew Cabballa, freshman

Eross Soliven, freshman

Martin Canaveral, sophomore

Lamar Klier, sophomore

Ashton Rodgers, sophomore

Coach — Chris Polum

 

Schedule

Dec. 16-18 — at the Service Tip-Off Tournament in Anchorage

Dec. 27-29 — 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament at Kodiak High School (Soldotna, Nikiski, North Pole and Bethel)

Dec. 30 — vs. Soldotna at KHS

Jan. 20-22 — at Bethel

Jan. 28-29 — vs. Colony at KHS

Feb. 3-5 — Junior varsity tournament at Redington

Feb. 11-12 — vs. Palmer at KHS

Feb. 17 — at Eagle River

Feb. 18-19 — at Wasilla

Feb. 25-26 — vs. Anchorage Christian at KHS

March 17-19 — Northern Lights Conference Championships at Palmer

March 24-26 — 4A state championships in Anchorage

* Schedule is subject to change

 

 

