What keeps longtime Kodiak boys basketball coach David Anderson in the game?
“It’s the energy in the gym,” said Anderson, the longest-tenured coach in the Northern Lights Conference.
There is plenty of excitement surrounding the 2021-22 Kodiak team. It’s a class that Anderson — entering his 12th season — has been touting for years.
Today, Kodiak tips the season at 2:45 p.m. against Nome at the Service Tip-Off Tournament in Anchorage.
“This is a group that everybody expects to do well,” said Anderson.
Just temper expectations at the start of the season, as Anderson said not having a full season last year set the program back.
Because of the pandemic, the Bears played a City League Basketball season and got in four games at the NLC Championships. The team finished in fourth with a 2-2 record, both wins against Soldotna.
However, most of the players on this year’s varsity squad traveled with Anderson to the Lower 48 and logged 19 games in two weeks, including big-time tournaments in Idaho and Washington.
“My expectation is that by midseason, they should be a lot better than we are at the start — it’s just the game experience.”
Big man Jackson Krug averaged 14 points in the four games last season and was selected an NLC first-team member by opposing coaches.
The 6-foot-6 senior will be leaned on heavily as Kodiak navigates its first full season since 2018-19 — the 2019-20 campaign was cut short because of the start of the pandemic.
“He is going to be tough. I don’t think there will be too many guys in our region that can match up with him,” Anderson said.
In typical Anderson talk, he touted this year’s squad as the best shooting team he has had. That is saying something because the coach has been blessed with excellent perimeter shooters through the years.
The Case brothers — Shawn (senior) and Connor (junior) — will lead the attack from the outside.
“This is the first time that I am probably 10 deep (with shooters),” Anderson said. “We have a strong bench, as most good teams do.”
Orchestrating the offense will be veteran senior guard Frank Marcelo. He and senior Shawn Case were second-team NLC selections in last year’s abbreviated season.
“He is a game-changer. His game this summer picked up to another level,” the coach said. “He is one of those guys who can shoot from the outside or take it in on you — defenders have a tough time with him.”
The rest of the varsity roster includes seniors Brandon and Lyndon Dela Cruz, Joren Valdez and Mason Mullan, juniors John Ticman, Jimmy Rohrer and Alex Holland and freshman Kelly Ticman.
Senior Ian Rocheleau is missing from the roster — a fixture on the team the past two seasons. He broke his wrist playing basketball this summer and is only a few months removed from having surgery to insert a plate. He has decided not to risk further injury to the wrist as he pursues a college swimming career.
“No doubt about it, we are going to miss his height,” Anderson said. “With him on the floor, we are a whole different team.”
Not known as a coach that runs a press defense, Anderson hopes to utilize a full-court press this season, which he is banking on will generate transition buckets.
“We are very physical, and nobody likes playing us,” Anderson said.
With Colony graduating 2021 boys 4A player of the year Patrick McMahon, Anderson believes the NLC is up for grabs. Kodiak hasn’t won an NLC tournament since 2014. The Bears last appearance at state was in 2017.
Anderson said Kodiak was supposed to host the regional tournament this year, but not having the tournament in 2019 pushed the rotation of host schools back a year.
‘This would have been a great end of their careers to have the tournament here,” Anderson said.
Fans on The Rock are hungry for basketball, and they will have plenty of opportunities to see Kodiak play. The Bears host the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament (Dec. 27-29), Soldotna (Dec. 30), Colony (Jan. 28-29), Palmer (Feb. 11-12) and 3A power ACS (Feb. 25-26).
“I think people are going to like our style,” Anderson said. “When we come back for Joe Floyd (Tournament), I think this place will be rocking.”
ROSTER
Varsity
Shawn Case, senior
Connor Case, junior
Brandon Dela Cruz, senior
Lyndon Dela Cruz, senior
Jimmy Rohrer, junior
Joren Valdez, senior
John Ticman, junior
Kelly Ticman, Freshman
Frank Marcelo, senior
Alex Holland, junior
Mason Mullan, senior
Jackson Krug, senior
Coach — David Anderson
Junior varsity
Mac Abulleva, freshman
Gian Saliva, sophomore
Manuel Silva, sophomore
Enrique Silva, sophomore
Jumayn Atanque, junior
Jon Flerchinger, junior
Marc Barroga, junior
Sean Bruno, junior
Coach — John Malloy
C squad
Antonio Basue, freshman
Liam Danelski, freshman
Stuart Saltonstall, freshman
Jon Bradbury, freshman
Jiro Valdez, freshman
Matthew Cabballa, freshman
Eross Soliven, freshman
Martin Canaveral, sophomore
Lamar Klier, sophomore
Ashton Rodgers, sophomore
Coach — Chris Polum
Schedule
Dec. 16-18 — at the Service Tip-Off Tournament in Anchorage
Dec. 27-29 — 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament at Kodiak High School (Soldotna, Nikiski, North Pole and Bethel)
Dec. 30 — vs. Soldotna at KHS
Jan. 20-22 — at Bethel
Jan. 28-29 — vs. Colony at KHS
Feb. 3-5 — Junior varsity tournament at Redington
Feb. 11-12 — vs. Palmer at KHS
Feb. 17 — at Eagle River
Feb. 18-19 — at Wasilla
Feb. 25-26 — vs. Anchorage Christian at KHS
March 17-19 — Northern Lights Conference Championships at Palmer
March 24-26 — 4A state championships in Anchorage
* Schedule is subject to change
