There is a saying in wrestling that goes like this: “The sight that I adore on a basketball floor, is wrestling mats from door to door.”
For the first time since 2019, the Kodiak High School gymnasium floor will be covered in mats for a prep wrestling tournament.
The Northern Lights Conference Championships begin today at Kodiak High. The event culminates with championship bouts at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Not only is this Kodiak’s first home meet since 2019, but it’s also only the second time since 2017 that the Bears will wrestle in front of familiar faces.
“I’m just so excited that our kids get to compete in front of their home crowd,” Kodiak coach Junior Valladolid said.
While Valladolid had plenty of opportunities to wrestle in front of Kodiak fans during his lustrous career, his wrestlers have not.
For many on Kodiak’s roster, they’ve never felt the feeling of sending a crowd into a frenzy with a timely takedown.
At the end of Wednesday’s practice, Kodiak assistant coach Nick Roberts reminded the wrestlers of that.
“This is probably going to be the first time that you will have a crowd cheering for you besides just the team,” Roberts said. “They are going to see a Kodiak singlet, and they are instantly your fans ... be excited.”
Senior David Fisher is looking forward to wrestling at home for the first time in his two-year stint with the Bears. He transferred from Napaskiak — a small village in the Bethel Census Area — when his dad took over dean of St. Herman’s Seminary.
After competing at the Division II state wrestling tournament as a sophomore for Napaskiak, Fisher had a rough transition to Division I.
He has rebounded from a winless junior season and enters the regional meet with 13 victories and hopes of clinching a spot at the Division I state tournament — the top five placers in each weight class advance to state.
“I’m pretty nervous because there is going to be a lot of big guys there I have to wrestle smart with,” the 160-pounder said.
When Fisher joined the program, Valladolid said he would freelance during matches and do moves that weren’t in Kodiak’s repertoire. Not this year.
“The biggest thing that he did was learn the system and put it together,” Valladolid said. ‘He just believes the system and sees that it is working.”
With nothing but hunting and fishing to stay busy within Napaskiak, Fisher turned to wrestling in the fourth grade to fill his time.
He said the high school team had five to 10 wrestlers. Wrestling is a bit more popular on The Rock.
“Every weekend seems like it is a state tournament because the jet goes to Anchorage,” he said. “In Napaskiak it is just bush planes going everywhere.”
TITLE CHANCE
Senior Olivia Troxell is one of the few Kodiak wrestlers who has experienced wrestling at home.
The 112-pounder will give her fans plenty to cheer for as she aims to win her second NLC title, the first since 2019.
Troxell is 14-0 — 12 wins by pin — this season.
“This is going to be awesome to wrestle in front of my hometown,” Troxell said. “I have a lot of support. My mom brags about me on Facebook every weekend.”
Troxell said her mom has traveled on every trip this season but one. She has been a key “behind-the-scenes” person for organizing the regional meet.
“She is my momager,” Valladolid said. “I can’t explain how much she does for us.”
The top 2 finishers in each weight class in the girls’ tournament will qualify for the state meet.
MAT
Kodiak has one of the biggest wrestling mats in the state. It will be used for Saturday’s spotlight finals.
“I like it. There is less breaks and less places to run,” Valladolid said.
The coach said his wrestlers are conditioned to wrestle with less clock stoppages.
“We are traditionally a well-conditioned team, so it is nice to have that big mat so they can finish on the mat and not out of bounds,” Valladolid said.
REGIONS
With powers Colony and Wasilla, the NLC is regarded as one of the top conferences in the state.
Between Colony, Wasilla, Palmer, Soldotna and Kodiak, Valladolid said about 140 wrestlers would compete this weekend.
All of them will be chasing elusive berths to next weekend’s state meet at the Alaska Airlnes Center in Anchorage.
Today’s competition begins at 11 a.m., with semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
“What I’m hoping is that everybody is satisfied with their performance and they don’t get disappointed.”
