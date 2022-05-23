Kenai snapped Kodiak baseball’s eight-game winning streak with a 7-2 Southcentral Conference loss Saturday in Kenai.
Kodiak topped Homer 15-2 in an SCC contest the day before.
Kodiak completed the regular season with a 6-4 conference record, 9-9 overall.
The three-day conference tournament begins Thursday in Palmer.
KENAI 7, KODIAK 2
Kenai scored five in the third and rode the arm of Gabe Smith to finish 7-3 in conference, 8-6 overall.
Smith scattered seven hits over seven innings while striking out five and walking none.
He gave up solo runs in the third and seventh.
Kodiak got two singles from Christian Rockenbach, Hunter Williams and Tyler Christiansen.
Malakai Olson took the loss, allowing nine hits while striking out six and walking one.
Kodiak had won five straight conference games after starting the season 1-3.
KODIAK 15, HOMER 2
A trio of Kodiak pitchers no-hit Homer to complete the mercy-rule victory in five innings.
Hunter Williams struck out eight and walked three in four innings. Owen Booth and Nick Carver pitched the fifth inning.
Homer scored both its runs in the fifth behind three walks.
Kodiak scored early and often. Leadoff hitter Alex Holland drove in three on a pair of singles.
Nate Baker and Williams plated a pair of runs on a double and a single.
Nick Carver had a double and a single, while Malakai Olson and Gage Lloring singled.
