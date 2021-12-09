Christmas came early at the Clarkston Zoo.
On Thursdays, Lady Human gets a sneak peek at the adopt-a-pet ad that appears every Friday on Page 2 of the Daily Mirror. The ad highlights pets — typically dogs and cats — available for adoption at the Kodiak Animal Shelter.
Last week, an “oh my goodness” came from Lady Human’s corner of the office. Hearing that, I knew I was in trouble.
A day later, I was at the Kodiak Animal Shelter with Lady Human, looking at kittens. I played with a few of them, while Lady Human loved each one. She handed me the first one she picked up — a white kitten with a touch of orange — and told me not to put him back in the cage. Then she picked out another one. Uh, oh. This really wasn’t going to end well.
“Can we adopt them,” she said.
Them, as in two kittens?
Since she has tolerated my addiction to sports cards and a dining room table full of white boxes, I knew better not to oppose.
I caved.
We walked out with one kitten. Did you really think we were going to get two kittens?
He spent the afternoon at work with Lady Human, getting showered with love. It was my job to break the news to the other occupants of the Clarkston Zoo. Pepper Jack, Shadow and Bandit (the ferret) all took it well. The same couldn’t be said for Cody James. I expected that.
Cody would eat the ferret if we let those two be in the same room. Small critters set Cody off — he has nearly dislocated my shoulder chasing squirrels on our walks.
Cody’s eyes tripled in size when Lady Human walked into the Zoo with a kitten. A treat, he probably thought.
The weekend was spent keeping the kitten from being a dog toy and figuring out a name for the new addition.
My two choices — Murr (“Impractical Jokers”) and Griffey (Ken Jr) — were vetoed. Lady Human rattled name after name. She liked none.
Facebook friends suggested Snowball, Snowflake, Brady (Tom), Crosby (Sydney), Winter, Casper and Ghost. Still no luck.
An online cat name generator spit out Mister Loudfoot, McFrisky, Mc Peculiarwumps and Ashley. No thanks.
The shelter’s name was Egret. Um, no.
I was content with calling it kitten, and we did for nearly 48 hours. After running the gamut of names, Lady Human went with one she never suggested — Yoshi.
The name reminded me of a guy who worked out at the Kodiak Athletic Club that we had nicknamed Yoshi. I’m not sure where that guy is now.
However, she was thinking Mario Brothers, not that guy. I’m betting Lady Human had never seen Yoshi since the kitten doesn’t have a speckle of green on him.
Mario is my all-time favorite video game franchise, and I collect Mario Kart Hot Wheels, so I didn’t object.
Now we have to figure out how to keep Yoshi from getting eaten by Cody James. Wish us luck.
NFL PICKS
It was nice to see the Seahawks rebound with a widely, entertaining victory over San Francisco.
According to fivethirtyeight.com, the Seahawks have a 3% chance to make the playoffs, only better than the Bears, Jets, Texans, Lions and Jaguars.
Seattle has a favorable schedule (Texans, Rams, Bears, Lions and Cardinals), so there is a chance.
Hey, I believe in miracles.
I got back on the winning track in Week 13 with a 9-5 record. I enter Week 14 with a season mark of 118-73 (92.8 percentile on ESPN’s Pickskin Pick’em game).
Minnesota (5-7) over Pittsburgh (6-5-1)
Baltimore (8-4) over Cleveland (6-6)
Tennessee (8-4) over Jacksonville (2-10)
Kansas City (8-4) over Las Vegas (6-6)
New Orleans (5-7) over N.Y. Jets (3-9)
Dallas (8-4) over Washington (6-6)
Carolina (5-7) over Atlanta (5-7)
Seattle (4-8) over Houston (2-10)
Denver (6-6) over Detroit (1-10-1)
L.A. Chargers (7-5) over N.Y. Giants (4-8)
Cincinnati (7-5) over San Francisco (6-6)
Tampa Bay (9-3) over Buffalo (7-5)
Green Bay (9-3) over Chicago (4-8)
Arizona (10-2) over L.A. Rams (8-4)
