Skyler Sugita has heard more than once about his father’s Kodiak baseball triumphs.
His father — Matt Sugita — is a baseball icon on The Rock, helping lead Kodiak Post 17 to its only American Legion state title in 1985.
“He talks about it a decent amount,” Skyler said.
On Thursday, Skyler — a senior for South Anchorage — got a chance to pitch on the same field his dad played on, well, almost the same field. Back in the day, Baranof Field was not carpeted in artificial turf and home plate was in a different location.
Still, it was a special moment for the Sugitas. In his 10th year as a South assistant, Matt was glued to every pitch.
“For me, it is bittersweet because he is the youngest one, and that is it for the Sugita boys,” Matt said. “This is a great way to end the chapter — I love it.”
His son’s performance in South’s 15-0 four-inning victory over Kodiak made it a better homecoming for the Sugitas.
In three innings, Skyler fanned four and allowed only one hit — an infield single from Nate Baker in the first.
“It meant something. To have a good game and have him right here with me, it definitely means a lot to me.”
This is Skyler’s second baseball trip to the island. He played here as a freshman, and on that trip, his pops played tour guide, showing off his old stomping grounds.
South Anchorage players call Matt “The Mayor.”
“It’s really cool to see where he grew up, honestly,” Skyer said. “It’s a cool place here.”
Back when Matt roamed the gravel fields of Kodiak, the popularity of baseball rivaled the island’s love of basketball.
Kodiak Post 17 wasn’t just good in the mid-1980s — it was great. After beating Chugiak in the 1985 championship game, the team traveled to Idaho for the Northwest Regional Tournament.
The team was loaded with home run bashers and shut down pitchers.
“Basketball always had the limelight, but we were fortunate to have parents who told us that if we played baseball and got good grades, they would support us, and we didn’t have to work. ... Baseball was just awesome back in those days,” Matt said.
South is making it fun for Matt and Skyler these days.
South — the defending Division I state champion — racked up its 21st straight victory on a rainy Thursday afternoon in Kodiak.
“It is pretty impressive,” Matt said.
South is stocked with talent, with two players having already committed to NCAA Division I schools — Curtis Hebert to the University of Portland and Oliver Brown to Holy Cross.
Still, Kodiak’s Malakai Olsen did a commendable job at keeping South — a team that scored 23 runs in Wednesday’s victory over Wasilla — from lighting up the scoreboard, allowing only five runs on six hits through three innings. He induced four groundouts — three to shortstop Hunter Williams.
Kodiak’s sophomore hurler was pulled with one out in the fourth after reaching 90 pitches.
The game slipped away from Kodiak as the next two pitchers combined for five bases-loaded walks, leading to a 10-run frame that ended the game via the 15-run mercy rule.
“He (Olsen) threw great. His location in the first inning was a nice look because we had struggled with that a couple of times this year,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said.
After the first two South hitters scored, Olsen avoided further damage by notching a strikeout — his only one of the game — with the bases loaded.
Kodiak’s first-inning started promising. The Bears loaded the bases with one out with walks to Owen Booth and Williams and an infield single by Baker.
The rally ended there. Christian Rockenbach grounded to third baseman Hebert, who went home for the force on Booth. Rockenbach was then thrown out at first attempting to get back to the bag on a passed ball.
Wiggling out of a bases-loaded jam calmed Skyler’s nerves. He retired the next six batters in a row to finish the game.
“The defense made some good plays,” Skyler said. “It is really comforting pitching knowing that you have a good defense behind you.”
South struck for a solo run in the second and two runs in the third and finished with 12 hits.
Kaden Bevegni went 4 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Sean Giffen was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Brown laced two singles and drove in one.
Kodiak (0-4) dropped to 0-2 in the Rex Edward Matautian Invitational Tournament and will finish round-robin play against Wasilla at 5 p.m. today.
South, 2-0 in the tournament, plays Colony at 2 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship game.
Wasilla topped Colony 10-3 Thursday.
