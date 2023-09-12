The sun shined on Kodiak tennis this past weekend when the Bears hosted their first home match since 2021.
Kodiak and Wasilla split 12 matches at Baranof Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The sun shined on Kodiak tennis this past weekend when the Bears hosted their first home match since 2021.
Kodiak and Wasilla split 12 matches at Baranof Park.
“All in all, pretty even teams and good weather to boot, which Wasilla is not hesitating to take credit for,” Kodiak veteran coach Steve Johnston wrote in an email to the KDM.
Kodiak was hosting a Region III team for only the third time in program history.
It was a joyous event as Kodiak won more matches than the past few seasons.
Senior newcomer Angus Bruce and junior Anthony Olazabal went 4-0 in boys’ singles. Johnston said the two looked solid.
Junior Scout DeVries went 1-1 in girls’ singles.
“Scout is right up there with anyone else I’ve seen in Region 3 so far,” Johnston wrote. “She also won her open match against Wasilla.”
The girls’ doubles team of Moeyo Tanaka and Kori Longrich also netted an impressive 8-2 victory a day after dropping a close 9-7 decision.
“The girls’ doubles split and seemed to come into their own the second day — their most decisive victory in three years,” Johnston wrote.
Following Saturday’s lineup, the two teams played a handful of open matches, which Johnston said his team did well.
“It was a lot of fun and Wasilla wants to come back and play some more,” Johnston wrote. “Hopefully, next year, we’ll see them several times.”
Kodiak plays at Colony and Palmer from Thursday through Saturday.
Friday
Kodiak 3, Wasilla 3
Boys singles 1 — Angus Bruce, Kod, def. Tam Nguyen, Was, 8-0
Boys singles 2 — Anthony Olazabal, Kod, def. Caleb McElvain, Was, 8-0
Girls singles — Scout DeVries, Kod, def. Claire Bredberg, Was, 8-3
Boys doubles — Rome Breshears/Ethan Hoyt, Was, def. Aiden Hagle/Makoto Seto, Kod, 8-1
Girls doubles — Maggie Sheveland/Rylee Harris, Was, def. Moeyo Tanaka/Kori Longrich, Kod, 9-7
Mixed doubles: Eli Cox/Livia Breshears, Was, def. Owen Magnuson/Evie Eaker, Kod, 8-0
Saturday
Kodiak 3, Wasilla 3
Boys singles 1 — Angus Bruce, Kod, def. Eathan Hoyt, Was, 8-3
Boys Singles 2 — Anthony Olazabal, Kod, def. Rome Breshears, Was, 8-5
Girls singles — Maggie Sheveland, Was, def. Scout DeVries, Kod, 8-6
Boys doubles — Tam Nguyen/Eli Cox, Was, def. Aiden Hagle/Makoto Seto, Kod, 8-3
Girls doubles — Moeyo Tanaka/Kori Longrich, Kod, def. Claire Bredberg/Audrey Cox, Was, 8-2
Mixed doubles — Caleb McElvin/Livia Breshears def Owen Magnuson/Evie Eaker, Kod, 8-1
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.