There was no magical run through the Southcentral Conference Championships for fourth-seeded Kodiak this go around.
The Bears — last year’s regional runner-up — was upended by No. 7 Grace Christian in a tight 5-4 knockout baseball game Friday at Redington High School.
That left Kodiak — tied for fifth with Houston in the SCC tourney — on edge as it patiently waited to see if its regular-season resume was enough to snag one of the three at-large bids to the Division II State Baseball Championships.
It was.
Kodiak (8-11) found out Sunday it was the last team to get an invite to state.
As the third at-large selection, the Bears drew a juicy first-round matchup against SCC champion Palmer in a rematch of last year’s state title game. That game begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wasilla High School.
This year’s Division II tournament — like last year’s — is a mini-SCC tournament with five teams from the conference qualifying for state.
The SCC’s Palmer, Soldotna, Kenai and Grace Christian all advanced to state, with North Pole, Monroe Catholic and Petersburg.
The Bears could have gotten a step closer to earning one of the conference’s three automatic berths to the state tournament but generated only six hits and fanned seven times against Grace pitcher Laddy Elliott.
Still, Kodiak had a golden opportunity to at least send the game to extra innings.
Alex Holland and Christian Rockenbach reached base to begin the bottom of the seventh. After Holland scored to cut the deficit to one, Rockenbach reached third but was stranded there as the next two batters struck out and the final batter flew out to left field to end the game.
A heartbreaking end for a team that beat Grace twice in the regular season by scores of 12-5 and 12-3.
After grabbing a 3-2 lead in the second, Kodiak’s bats went silent as Elliott allowed only two hits over the final five frames. Half of Kodiak’s six hits were tallied with the first three batters of the game - a triple by Holland and singles by Rockenbach and Hunter Williams.
Grace tied it at 3 in the third, took the lead in the fifth and added a big insurance run in the sixth.
With Kodiak’s top three pitchers — Williams, Malakai Olson and Jon Flerchinger — not eligible to pitch because of reaching pitch-count limits on Thursday, the Bears turned to freshman Owen Booth. He was up for the task.
The southpaw allowed four runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings while striking out two and walking two. Rockenbach relieved and gave up one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Ian Rocheleau pitched a perfect top of the seventh to give Kodiak a chance.
Defending champion Palmer defeated Soldotna 5-1 in the championship game.
The Stars topped Kenai 11-3 in Saturday’s second-place game.
Palmer, Soldotna and Kenai earned the conference’s automatic berths to the state tournament.
Kenai opens state against North Pole at 11 a.m., while Soldotna plays Grace Christian at 4 p.m. Monroe takes on Petersburg at 1:30 p.m.
