Turkey Trot

A competitor in the 2019 Turkey Trot displays his festive spirit by running the 5-kilometer race in a turkey costume. 

Need something to do while the turkey is cooking on Thanksgiving Day? Why not lace up the running shoes?  

Kodiak’s annual Turkey Trot begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Teen Center. 

