Kodiak closes the regular season with a coed basketball doubleheader against 2A Ninilchik.
Today’s and Saturday’s nonconference games at Kodiak High School begin with the junior varsity boys at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7:30 p.m.
Ninilchik was slated to be here for the Joe Floyd Tournament in December, but that holiday classic was canceled because of inclement weather on the mainland. With both schools having open dates this weekend, the Wolverines jumped at the chance to head to The Rock.
Senior recognition will take place between Saturday’s varsity games. The girls will be honoring Avie Arevalo, Hannah Nero, Mayu Sakaguchi and Ina Paloic. At the same time, the boys will honor Alex Holland, John Ticman, Marc Borrago, Connor Case, JJ Antanque and Jon Flerchinger.
This weekend’s games will represent only the second time that Kodiak has played at home this season. The Bears started the season with 15 straight games on the road and have played 17 of 19 games in enemy territory.
Kodiak (8-11) has lost four straight heading into a tough matchup against Ninilchik, the reigning 2A state champions.
The Wolverines have averaged 70.4 points per game in rolling to a 19-3 record. Classifications haven’t mattered for Ninilchik as it has toppled two 4A schools (Palmer and Soldotna twice) and five 3A teams (Kenai, Seward, Eielson, Homer and Houston).
Ninilchik’s losses were to 4A Lathrop and Bartlett, and 3A Houston in overtime.
The Wolverines capped a 26-0 season a year ago by thumping Metlakatla (78-52) in the 2A state title game.
Kodiak will use the two games against Ninilchik as a tune-up for the Northern Lights Conference Championships that begin March 9 at Kodiak High School.
The defending NLC champion Bears will enter the tournament as a fourth or fifth seed.
Kodiak’s girls will look to snap a four-game losing skid against 6-13 Ninilchik.
The Wolverines have not faced a 4A opponent this season but are 1-3 against 3A competition.
Kodiak (2-13, 1-9 NLC) will enter the NLC tourney as the fifth or sixth seed. Palmer (3-18, 1-7) played conference leader ACS late Thursday and will conclude the regular season Saturday against Soldotna.
