It wouldn’t be an April track meet on The Rock without unfavorable conditions.
Rain and more rain greeted athletes from Kodiak and Chugiak during the first home meet of the season Friday and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Chugiak didn’t mind the puddles as it was the first time the Mustangs had been outside this young season — the season’s first meet took place in the cozy confines of The Dome in Anchorage.
“For the athletes who have been an Alaska track before, they know this is what you have to train for,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said.
Chugiak’s Josh Bailey dodged the rain and turned in one of the finest performances of the season, clocking a personal-best and state-leading time of 11.25 seconds in the 100-meter run.
“That is great for him, but also great for our athletes to see,” Mortenson said. “When we are able to bring the best talent in the state here, our athletes that don’t get travel off-island get to see the best talent. That is so helpful as we try and grow our program.”
Chugiak’s boys are the defending Division I state champions, and, even though they graduated a slew of point scorers, Mortenson believes they could challenge for a repeat title.
That makes Kodiak’s 38-35 victory in Saturday’s dual meet even more impressive.
The Bears were paced by the shot put trio of Orion Harper, Mycus Fernandez and Aron Bautista. Over the weekend, Fernandez and Bautista joined Harper — the Division I defending state shot put champion — inside the state’s early top-10 list. Fernandez tossed a 42-9.25 and Bautista a 40-7, both personal bests.
Mortenson was also thrilled to see five 1,600 runners dip under 5 minutes, led by Micah Fields’ time of 4:41.73, which ranks fifth in the state.
“Whenever you can get five kids under five flat this early in the season — and we have a few knocking on the door — is exciting,” Mortenson said.
Chugiak’s girls — paced by the state champion cross country runners — took Saturday’s meet 56-17.
The coach was pleased to see the progress in the hurdle events as Marielle Mangrobang and Jisselle Blanco each set personal-best times in the 100 hurdles. Blanco later added a PR in the 300 hurdles.
“For some of our hurdlers, that was their first official time in the 100 hurdles,” Mortenson said. “They were excited. There is just a lot of excitement at this stage in the season at posting an official time, getting on the ranking list, and starting to watch where the region times stack up.”
Kodiak junior Avie Arevalo moved up to 13th in the state in the 100 with a personal-best time of 13.75.
Next for Kodiak is a home meet against Colony Friday and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
“It will be fun to see some of the Region III standouts. Colony definitely has a strong program,” Mortenson said.
Friday
Co-ed dual
Chugiak 101, Kodiak 62
Boys
100-meter run — 1. Josh Bailey, Chu, 11.25; 2. Semaj Walker, Chu, 11.48; 3. Michael Dunn, Chu, 11.80; 4. Elijah Williams, Chu, 12.07; 5. Manuel Silva, Kod, 12.20; 6. Samuel Yeargan, Chu, 12.46; 7. Gian Saliva, Kod, 12.57; 8. Leo Gandolfo, Chu, 12.93; 9. Enrique Silva, Kod, 12.94; 10. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 12.98; 11. Robert Fields, Chu, 13.00; 12. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 13.34; 13. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 13.92; 14. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 13.95; 15. Rico Suralta, Kod, 14.33; 16. Tristan Diesta, Kod, 16.01.
400 — 1. Anders Larsen, Chu, 54.68; 2. Michael Dunn, Chu, 55.86; 3. Micah Fields, Kod, 55.93; 4. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 56.33; 5. Morgan Grant, Chu, 57.09; 6. Miles Grimes, Kod, 57.64; 7. Ryder Harr, Chu, 58.20; 8. Gian Saliva, Kod, 59.53; 10. Josh Trotter, Chu, 59.65; 11. Owen Haeys, Chu, 59.83; 12. Robert Fields, Chu, 1:01.03; 13. Simon Grimes, 1:01.50; 14. Elijah Williams, Chu, 1:01.59; 15. Ram Caballa, Kod, 1:03.25.
1,600 — 1. Micah Fields, 4:41.73; 2. Bengt Anderson, 4:47.58; 3. Nicholas Hecht, Kod, 4:50.38; 4. Blake Burkhardt, Chu, 4:50.80; 5. Elias Litzow, Kod, 4:54.18; 6. Miles Grimes, Kod, 4:57.54; 7. Aaron Mehl, Chu, 5:01.03; 8. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 5:11.96; 9. Kaiden Bodkin, Chu, 5:12.66; 10. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 5:22.80; 11. Ram Caballa, Kod, 5:40.34; 12. Paxson Williams, Kod, 5:42.84.
110 hurdles — 1. Max Jensen, Kod, 18.83; 2. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 19.24; 3. Leo Gandolfo, Chu, 19.90; 4. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 20.40; 5. Sean Bruno, Kod, 21.85.
800 relay — 1. Chugiak (Morgan Grant, Semaj Walker, Michael Dunn, Josh Bailey), 1:33.27; 2. Kodiak, 1:43.21; 3. Chugiak B, 1:45.43; 4. Kodiak B, 1:50.96.
3,200 relay — 1. Kodiak (Bengt Anderson, Micah Fields, Miles Grimes, Elias Litzow), 9:23.10; 2. Chugiak, 9:27.6; 3. Kodiak B, 9:44.80.
Shot put – 1. Orion Harper, Kod, 46-9; 2. Mycus Fernandez, Kod, 42-9.25; 3. Aron Bautista, Kod, 40-7; 4. Rotuma Tonu, Chu, 33-2.75; 5. Anders Larsen, Chu, 31-4.5; 6. Samuel Yeargan, Chu, 30-5.25; 7. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 30-1.5; 8. Keegan Baker, Chu, 29-6.5; 9. Frank Dorner, Kod, 28-4.75; 10. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 24-7.
Discus — 1. Orion Harper, Kod, 114-6; 2. Mycus Fernandez, Kod, 104-2; 3. Rotuma Tonu, Chu, 100-6; 4. Anders Larsen, Chu, 100-4; 5. Aron Bautista, Kod, 97-8; 6. Keegan Baker, Chu, 91-5; 7. Samuel Yeargan, Chu, 85-3; 8. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 82-6; 9. Frank Dorner, Kod, 82-4; 10. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 75-10; 11. Josh Trottter, Chu, 55-2.
High jump — 1. Keegan Baker, Chu, 5-0; 2. Manuel Silva, Kod, 4-10; 3. Enrique Silva, Kod, 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Morgan Grant, Chu, 19-0.5; 2. Elijah Williams, Chu, 18-10.25; 3. Anders Larsen, Chu, 18-9.5; 4. Semaj Walker, Chu, 18-9; 5. Keegan Baker, Chu, 17-4.75; 6. Josh Trotter, Chu, 17-4.5; 7. Enrique Silva, Kod, 15-6.5; 8. Manuel Silva, Kod, 13-7.75; 9. Sean Bruno, Kod, 12-1.5.
Girls
100 — 1. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 13.75; 2. Meredith Whelan, Chu, 14.09; 3. Sydney Tusten, Chu, 14.11; 4. Ellen Kruchoski, Chu, 14.14; 5. Octavia Knox, Chu, 14.34; 6. Jasmin Samson, Kod, 14.70; 7. Koya Oxentenko-Lowe, Chu, 14.71; 8. Payton Callahan, Kod, 14.83; 9. Samantha Jensen, Chu, 15.09.
400 — 1. Ada Burrup, Chu, 1:06.33; 2. Alliyah Fields, Chu, 1:06.66; 3. Octavia Knox, Chu, 1:06.78; 4. Jessica Jensen, Chu, 1:10.10; 5. Payton Callahan, Kod, 1:12.94; 6. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 1:13.16.
1,600 — 1. Campbell Peterson, Chu, 5:31.20; 2. Emily Moore, Chu, 5:37.75; 3. Addison Capozzi, Chu, 5:41.35; 4. Skyler Belmear, Chu, 5:50.48; 5. Ada Burrup, Chu, 5:59.49; 6. Ayla Baker, Kod, 5:59.54; 7. Allison Macy, Chu, 6:13.30; 8. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 6:17.73; 9. Abigail Harver, Kod, 6:19.95; 10. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 6:24.90; 11. Olivia Burrup, Chu, 6:27.91.
100 hurdles — 1. Ellen Kruchoski, Chu, 17.57; 2. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 18.24; 3. Jiselle Blanco, Kod, 18.26; 4. Paige Nelson, Chu, 18.39; 5. Sara Scott, Kod ,19.18; 6. Samantha Jensen, Chu, 19.51.
800 relay — 1. Chugiak (Meredith Whelan, Sydney Tusten, Samantha Jensen, Paige Nelson), 1:56.18; 2. Kodiak, 2:01.71; 3. Kodiak B, 2:06.50.
3,200 relay — 1. Chugiak (Campbell Peterson, Emily Moore, Skyler Belmear, Addison Capozzi), 10:31.49; 2. Kodiak, 11:40.16.
Shot put — 1. Haleigh Vitt, Chu, 28-0.75; 2. Paige Nelson, Chu, 24-8; 3. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 22-7.5; 4. Dianne Delacruz, Kod, 22-6.5; 5. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 21-6; 6. Ellen Kruchoski, Chu, 18-4.5.
Discus — 1. Haleigh Vitt, Chu, 81-4; 2. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 70-1; 3. Dianne Delacruz, Kod, 63-9; 4. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 63-1.
High jump — 1. Meredith Whelan, Chu, 4-6; 2. Tristian Webb, Kod, 4-4.
Long jump — 1. Paige Nelson, Chu, 15-6.75; 2. Samantha Jensen, Chu, 14-5.5; 3. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 13-9.75; 4. Jessica Jensen, Chu, 13-9; 5. Octavia Knox, Chu, 13-8; 6. Koya Oxentenko-Lowe, Chu, 12-11; 7. Jasmin Samson, Kod, 12-7.25; 8. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 11-1.5.
Saturday
Boys
Kodiak 38, Chugiak 35
200 — 1. Josh Bailey, Chu, 23.85; 2. Michael Dunn, Chu, 24.49; 3. Josh Trotter, Chu, 25.70; 4. Manuel Silva, Kod, 25.88; 5. Samuel Yeargan, Chu, 26.29; 6. Elijah Williams, Chu, 26.38; 7. Gian Saliva, Kod, 26.65; 8. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 26.87; 9. Leo Gandolfo, Chu, 26.98; 10. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 27.21; 11. Owen Dockstader, Chu, 28.16; 12. Enrique Silva, Kod, 28.22; 13. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 28.78; 14. Sean Bruno, Kod, 29.30; 15. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 30.23; 16. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 30.49; 17. Rico Suralta, Kod, 30.96; 18. Fernandon Escobar, Kod, 34.85; 19. Tristan Diesta, Kod, 36.04.
800 — 1. Micah Fields, Kod, 2:07.65; 2. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 2:08.27; 3. Blake Brukhardt, Chu, 2:11.62; 4. Elias Litzow, Kod, 2:11.98; 5. Miles Grimes, Kod, 2:14.40; 6. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 2:16.56; 7. Aaron Mehl, Chu, 2:16.78; 8. Nicholas Hecht, Kod, 2:17.51; 9. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 2:19.80; 10. Owen Dockstader, Chu, 2:20.44; 11. Owen Hayes, Chu, 2:20.51; 12. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 2:20.90; 13. Kaiden Bodkin, Chu, 2:21.30; 14. Ram Caballa, Kod, 2:27.20; 15. Simon Grimes, Kod, 2:33.07; 16. Paxson Williams, Kod, 2:37.01.
3,200 — 1. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 10:39.20; 2. Nicholas Hecht, Kod, 10:33.40; 3. Micah Fields, Kod, 10:45.10; 4. Blake Brukhardt, Chu, 10:59.20; 5. Elias Litzow, Kod, 11:01.27; 6. Aaron Mehl, Chu, 11:05.70; 7. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 11:26.37; 8. Kaiden Bodkin, Chu, 11:32.40; 9. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 12:09.56; 10. Paxson Williams, Kod, 12:12.15.
300 hurdles — 1. Leo Gandolfo, Chu, 47.47; 2. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 48.85; 3. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 50.77; 4. Sean Bruno, Kod, 52.20; 5. Max Jensen, Kod, 53.53.
400 relay — 1. Chugiak (Elijah Williams, Semaj Walker, Michael Dunn, Josh Bailey), 46.34; 2. Kodiak, 51.97; 3. Kodiak B, 54.44; 4. Kodiak C, 1:02.22.
1,600 relay — 1. Chugiak (Ryder Harr, Anders Larsen, Morgan Grant, Michael Dunn), 3:52.80; 2. Kodiak, 3:54.20; 2. Kodiak, 3:54.20; 3. Kodiak B, 4:20.40; 4. Kodiak C, 4:30.0; 5. Kodiak D, 4:31.50.
Shot put — 1. Orion Harper, Kod, 46-5; 2. Mycus Fernandez, Kod, 38-7.5; 3. Aron Bautista, Kod, 37-0; 4. Anders Larsen, Chu, 35-0; 5. Rotuma Tonu, Chu, 32-1.5; 6. Samuel Yeargan, Chu, 30-9; 7. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 28-0.25; 8. Keegan Baker, Chu, 27-2.5; 9. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 24-11.5.
Discus — 1. Mycus Fernandez, Kod, 110-0; 2. Orion Harper, Kod, 108-5; 3. Rotuma Tonu, Chu, 94-8; 4. Anders Larsen, Chu, 91-10; 5. Aron Bautista, Kod, 90-8; 6. Keegan Baker, Chu, 84-0; 7. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 82-0; 8. Samuel Yeargan, Chu, 74-6; 9. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 72-5.
Triple jump — 1. Anders Larsen, Chu, 41-4.5; 2. Semaj Walker, Chu, 38-9; 3. Morgan Grant, Chu, 36-7; 4. Elijah Williams, Chu, 36-6.5; 5. Manuel Silva, Kod, 34-8.5; 6. Josh Trotter, Chu, 34-5.5; 7. Keegan Baker, Chu, 33-11.75.
Girls
Chugiak 56, Kodiak 17
200 — 1. Octavia Knox, Chu, 29.84; 2. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 30.24; 3. Sydney Tusten, Chu, 30.32; 4. Ellen Kruchoski, Chu, 30.45; 5. Paige Nelson, Chu, 30.51; 6. Payton Callahan, Kod, 31.26; 7. Meredith Whelan, Chu, 31.31; 8. Samantha Jensen, Chu, 32.11; 9. Jasmin Samson, Kod, 32.46; 10. Sara Scott, Kod, 33.76; 11. Abigail Harver, Kod, 33.89.
800 — 1. Addison Capozzi, Chu, 2:28.72; 2. Campbell Peterson, Chu, 2:29.93; 3. Alliyah Fields, Chu, 2:36.86; 4. Emily Moore, Chu, 2:39.95; 5. Ayla Baker, Kod, 2:42.21; 6. Skyler Belmear, Chu, 2:42.63; 7. Ada Burrup, Chu, 2:45.86; 8. Abigail Harver, Kod, 2:51.83; 9. Allison Macy, Chu, 2:53.57; 10. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 2:56.06; 11. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 3:02.06; 12. Olivia Burrup, Chu, 3:02.81; 13. Francie Eufemio, Kod, 3:18.56.
3,200 — 1. Campbell Peterson, Chu, 11:43.28; 2. Emily Moore, Chu, 12:21.46; 3. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 13:39.18; 4. Allison Macy, Chu, 13:42.13.
300 hurdles — 1. Jiselle Blanco, Kod, 53.66; 2. Paige Nelson, Chu, 53.92; 3. Ellen Kruchoski, Chu, 56.59; 4. Samantha Jensen, Chu, 59.01; 5. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 1:00.68; 6. Sara Scott, Kod, 1:01.37.
400 relay — Chugiak (Octavia Knox, Ellen Kruchoski, Meredith Whelan, Paige Nelson), 55.45; 2. Kodiak, 58.26.
1,600 relay — 1. Chugiak (Ada Burrup, Alliyah Fields, Skyler Belmear, Addison Capozzi), 4:32.10; 2. Kodiak, 4:56.74; 3. Chugiak B, 5:04.67; 4. Kodiak B, 5:20.88.
Shot put — 1. Haleigh Vitt, Chu, 28-5.75; 2. Dianne Delacruz, Kod, 23-0.5; 3. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 19-8.
Discus — 1. Haleigh Vitt, Chu, 75-8; 2. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 69-9; 3. Dianne Delacruz, Kod, 65-10; 4. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 62-5.
Triple jump — 1. Paige Nelson, Chu, 32-4; 2. Sydney Tusten, Chu, 29-10.5; 3. Jessica Jensen, Chu, 29-7.5; 4. Samantha Jensen, Chu, 29-5.25; 5. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 29-2; 6. Koya Oxentenko-Lowe, Chu, 27-5.25; 7. Sara Scott, Kod, 27-4.5.
