The Kodiak High School hockey program has its first all-conference player — Colin McCarthy.
McCarthy, a sophomore center, earned second-team, all-Railbelt Conference honors after posting a team-best six goals in Kodiak’s inaugural season. He added three assists.
“It’s 100 percent deserving,” Kodiak coach John Glover said. “Certainly, the most skilled player on our team.”
McCarthy had a knack for being involved in program milestones. He assisted on the first goal in program history when he fed Miles Grimes in the second period of Kodiak’s first game at Homer. A few weeks later, he scored Kodiak’s first goal at the Baranof Park ice rink in a 4-3 loss to Soldotna.
McCarthy played in 11 of Kodiak’s 13 games. The rest of the conference teams played over 20 games.
“The fact that Colin was in the running having played half the games of every one of those other players is pretty phenomenal,” Glover said. “That is a testament to the other coaches recognizing the talent that he is.”
Max Cook, who played center and defense, earned honorable mention. He scored two goals this season.
“He is a beast. He works harder than anybody on the team. Absolutely deserving,” Glover said.
Conference champion Houston swept the major awards, with Daniel Matveev netting most valuable player and Lane Styers winning coach of the year.
Six of the seven Railbelt Conference teams qualified for the Division II state tournament. Houston had the most all-conference players with five. Kenai had four, Palmer, Homer and Soldotna had three, and Juneau one.
SEASON RECAP
Kodiak concluded its inaugural season with a 2-11 record, 0-11 in conference.
Hockey became an official sport at the high school during the Sept. 20 board of education meeting. The team’s first practice was Oct. 13, followed by the first game on Oct. 28 in Homer.
The process was fast. The season was even faster.
“I learned a lot,” Glover said. “All the coaches in the conference were fantastic. It was good to meet those guys and create a working relationship with them.”
Glover said it would have been nice to play nonconference games before jumping into the conference schedule. Kodiak started with eight conference games before hosting Tri-Valley for two nonconference games.
He also noted that the junior varsity team only played four games after having four home games canceled.
“To go directly into conference play for our very first conference game ever was tough,” Glover said. “Hopefully, we will be able to rectify that in the future. I think that mostly comes down to funding.”
The hockey program raised over $40,000 to fund the season. The school district pitched in $12,000 to pay for coaches and officials.
Glover was proud of how his players developed throughout the season and was excited to see them get rewarded with victories over Tri-Valley.
Kodiak also lost a 4-3 game to Soldotna and held a third-period, two-goal lead over Palmer before falling 6-3.
“They had never seen that level of competition, and many of them rose to the occasion,” Glover said.
Railbelt Conference awards
Conference Champions – Houston Hawks
Coach of the Year – Lane Styers, Houston
MVP – Daniel Matveev – Houston
First team
Daniel Matveev, Houston; Domnin Efimov, Houston; Afanasy Efimov, Houston; Jacob Begich, Kenai; Logan Mese, Kenai; Jeremy Horacek, Palmer; Dylan Dahlgren, Soldotna; Keegan Strong, Homer; Casey Otis, Homer; Matfey Reutov, Homer; Sam Bovitz, Juneau.
Second team
Brody Richards, Houston; Anfim Konev, Houston; Carson Koppes, Kenai; Daniel Sheldon, Kenai; Bryce Armstrong, Palmer; Carter Greco, Palmer; Aiden Burcham, Soldonta; Josh Olena, Soldotna; Andre Peirovi, Juneau; Colin McCarthy, Kodiak
Honorable mention
Reagan Graves, Kenai; Max Cook, Kodiak.
