Living in Japan for close to a decade, Manny Silva had never heard of Kodiak. And why would he have? The teenager was enjoying life in an Asian country as the son of a military father. Then, his father retired and his mom landed a job on another island in a different country.
Pack up, boy, it’s time to move to Kodiak. Wait? What?
“At first, I wasn’t too sure I wanted to live here, but it grew on me,” Silva said. “It’s really cool being here. The community is a lot better here, and everybody is so friendly and inviting.”
Silva immersed himself in island life and, four years after relocating will represent Alaska at the 26th Arctic Winter Games that begin Jan. 29 in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada. Silva — a junior at Kodiak High School — was selected for Alaska’s boys volleyball team.
If not for his family’s move to Kodiak, he would have never picked up a volleyball. He played soccer and basketball. It’s strange how things work out.
“I had no experience with volleyball at all, but when I came here … I joined in a volleyball circle and found out that I was half decent,” Silva said. “I just kept playing after that.”
Silva is electric and easy to spot on the court. Just look for the boy with spring-loaded legs that makes it look like he is using a trampoline to soar over the net. He plays in a different atmosphere.
“He just shines. He can jump super high and is a quick learner,” said Donn Sofranes, a Kodiak High School volleyball coach. “He is a strong athlete, emotionally and physically.”
Sofranes — Silva’s first coach when he started playing in eighth grade — was the first to tell Silva he had made Team Alaska. The one-minute highlight reel of Silva playing City League volleyball was enough to impress coach Bob Fry and earn a spot on the 10-man roster.
“I’m looking forward to the experience. I’ve always wanted to be on a boys team and play with other guys who are at the same level as me,” Silva said. “I think it will be really interesting. I know I am going to have a lot of fun over there. I’m so excited for it.”
The Arctic Winter Games is held every two years and is the premier circumpolar sport and cultural event for youth hosting up to 2,000 participants from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, Alaska, Greenland, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), northern Alberta and the Indigenous people (Sami) of Norway, Sweden and Finland. They will compete in 20 sports.
Art Alejandro is the last Kodiak boy to play volleyball in the Arctic Winter games. That was in 2016. Wrestlers Josh Nummer and Emily Lorring competed in the 2018 games — the final games before the pandemic.
Kodiak High School head volleyball coach Amy Willis is a two-time veteran of the Arctic Winter Games. Her Facebook post encouraging players to tryout for the games made Silva apply. Silva is a high school team manager and does that while running cross country and track.
“He always shows up here with a great big smile, great attitude,” Willis said. “He is such a team player and adds so much to our program. We are so excited for him.”
Silva, who has a twin brother, wasn’t expecting to be selected. Willis and the Kodiak Island Volleyball Club organized a tournament last weekend that raised $1,210 for Silva.
“It was the coolest thing. I did not know I would be selected for it. I tried it, got it and it is so cool,” he said.
