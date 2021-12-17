City League Basketball
Dec. 14
F/V Emily Rose 79, Tacos49 73
F/V Emily Rose (79) — Zachary Keplinger 28, Corey Gronn 20, Jemuel Mangalus 14, Marco Pattituchi 9, Brian Blondin 6, Charlie Garcia 2.
Tacos49 (73) — Juwan Sabado-Abad 35, Eldon Macaraig 19, Kobe Mendones 15, Justin Doctolero 2, Darryl Recustodio 2.
Squid Game 46, Splash Squad 44
Squid Game (46) — Elmar Barroga 17, Rica Gongora 9, Kobe Mendones 5, Marilia Moura 5, Kerri Zelenak 4, Justin Vaughn 4, Krystel Pascua 2.
Splash Squad (44) — Kyler Morales 14, Ray Basuel 11, Luke Milyard 5, Gamaliel Reyes 5, Ashley Hiner 5, Trevor Kroll 4.
Dec. 15
Spartans 72, Pholokoy’z 59
Spartans (72) — Antonio Basuel 22, Eross Solliven 16, Liam Danelski 11, Ashton Rodgers 8, Martin Canaveraf 5, Jiro Valdez 4, Jet Mendoza 3, Matthew Caballa 3.
Pholokoy’z (59) — Joseph Casabar 35, Aron Paguio 15, Aeden Abrincia 4, Gavin Basuel 3, Noah Baker 2.
Asian Groceries 79, Ohana 66
Asian Groceries (79) — Yung Kiely 18, Elijah Hiner 14, Josh Obas 13, Chad Pascua 11, Arjay Fangonilo 8, Adam Kilborn 4, Sam Galindo 4, Matt Amor 4, Myrgel Obas 3.
Ohana (66) — Lito Latonio 19, Isaiah Dela Cruz 15, Paul Kewan 14, Randy Dela Cruz 6, Igan Galindez 5, Elijah Calderon 5, Nick Calderon 2.
