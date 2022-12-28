Following the cancellation of the 55th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament, Kodiak girls basketball coach Monica Claridge went to work.
Not surprising since the second-year coach possesses a master’s degree in sports management.
To fill the void of the Floyd, Claridge — on short notice — created a two-day hoops event that will begin Thursday at Kodiak High School.
The event will feature four games, halftime performances, a shooting contest and holiday-themed competitions.
“(It’s) something for our players and the community since there is no Joe Floyd,” Claridge wrote in a text message.
The Joe Floyd tournament — the island’s biggest sporting event — was canceled Monday when visiting teams could not travel to Kodiak because of inclement weather conditions on the mainland.
The new event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the Kodiak Middle School boys take on a community women’s team. That game is followed by the Kodiak High School girls against an alumni team at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games will feature the sixth-grade boys against the Kodiak High girls junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. and the Kodiak girls against the KMS boys travel team at 7:30 p.m.
Next Step Dance Kodiak (Thursday) and Kodiak High’s dance team (Friday) will provide entertainment during halftime of the late games.
Kodiak College is sponsoring a shooting competition where a randomly drawn middle or high school student will get 30 seconds to make a lay-up, free throw, 3-pointer and a half-court shot. They win a $50 gift card to the college’s bookstore if they make them all.
And finally. The two Thursday fans with the most Christmas-themed attire will get to sit on couches with a friend. On Friday, the two people with the most New Years-themed attire will get to sit on couches with a friend. If people would like to participate in this, they must report to the end of the court by the couches five minutes before each game.
