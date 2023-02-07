City League Basketball
Feb. 5
City League Basketball
Feb. 5
Pholokoyz 68, Scoops 56
Pholokoyz (68) — Isaac Calderon 18, Gavin Basuel 15, Jacob Vizcocho 10, Marck Abellera 9, Denz Barroga 8, Eross Solliven 6, Aedan Abrincia 2.
Scoops (56) — Justin Vaughn 23, Kerri Zelenak 20, Betsy Lund 5, David Allen 3, Lisa Marcelo 3, Taylor Holen 2.
Warriors 39, Halcyon 38
Warriors (39) — Cadence Null 12, Ariana Amodo 11, Heather Carlson 10, Annemarie Arnett 4, Trevor Shultze 2.
Halcyon (38) — Jaymes Blondin 13, Taylor Amodo 9, Austin Blondin 5, Kyle Bonifacio 4, Rico Morera 3, Kolio Halarn 3, Rohan Mitchell 1.
Fil-Am Sinag 57, Hairmasters 56
Fil-Am Sinag (57) — Donovan Vinberg 16, Christian Enriquez 14, Kyler Pugal 9, Jude Villaroya 6, Ernesto Guevarra 5, Peter Joekay 4, Vic Sorio 3.
Hairmasters (56) — James Ladaga 27, Arvin Nocon 11, Daryl Villanueva 9, Jeffrey Miranda 7, JR Gimeno 2.
Emily Rose 68, Cypress 59
Emily Rose (68) — Corey Gronn 25, Andy Schroder 17, Brian Blondin 12, Taylor Masterson 8, Mitchell Pruitt 3, Austin Blondin 3.
Cypress (59) — Devin Abernathy 23, Eugene Pryka 17, Kenneth Hagel 17, Vlaadimir Donaskiy 2.
Smells Like Money 63, Silverbay Seafoods 53
Smells Like Money (63) — Cameron Carleton 18, Shane Wandersee 13, Heather Carlson 10, Jimmy Poulos 10, Syrena Poulos 6, Dylan Freeman 6.
Silverbay Seafoods (53) — Tyler Blanco 18, Juho Shin 12, Zuren Fortaliza 10, Arvin Liwag 5, Gerald Ekin 4, Timothy Nava 4.
