While her teammates were doing post-race laps in the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool after Saturday’s meet with West Valley, Alison Narog sat in the top row of the bleachers holding an ice pack to her left shoulder.
That is what Kodiak’s standout swimmer does after every meet and practice. Narog — captain of the girls team — is pushing through her senior season with a torn left labrum and bicep tendonitis. But, instead of moping about the grim situation, she is competing — and still at a high level.
She capped her final meet at home with a victory in the 100-yard backstroke and powered the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to wins. It was difficult to tell she was swimming injured. But make no mistake about it, she was in pain.
“I know the expectation they have for me, so I know I have to push through and do what I can to set a good example for the girls to never give up, even when it is hard,” Narog said.
Narog said she experienced shoulder pain last year when she logged solid finishes at the state swimming championships — a third in the 50 freestyle and a fifth in the 100 freestyle. The problem persisted in the spring during the softball season. Narog was hoping her shoulder would heal during the summer break. It didn’t, but that hasn’t stopped her this fall.
Practices are not as intense — she can only swim half the practice before kicking out the remainder of the sets. However, what she has been able to do is enough to keep her afloat.
“I’m not where I would like to be, but I also have to understand that there is no way I could be where I was pre-injury,” Narog said. “I’m accepting that I am doing the best I can with what I have. It is definitely hard seeing all the girls I know and have swam with for years doing what I wish I could be doing. I’m just happy that I could still be swimming.”
Narog said she plans on getting a steroid injection before the Region III Championships at the end of October and hopes to have surgery after the season so she can be ready for her final softball season.
Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau was thrilled to see Narog gut through the pain to win three events in Saturday’s meet.
“The thing about Alison is that even on a slow day, she is faster than a lot of the kids in the state and certainly still one of the fastest on our team,” Rocheleau said. “I have no doubt that when push comes to shove at the end of the season that she will rise up and have the best swims of the year.”
Kodiak seniors Jake Sarnowski and Noah Coulter also closed their home careers with solid performances. Sarnowski produced a season-best time in a runner-up showing in Saturday’s 200 freestyle and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay, while Coulter won Saturday’s 1-meter diving and 100 breaststroke.
After Kodiak’s boys and girls both lost decisively Friday to West Valley, the gap closed on Saturday. The Wolf Pack boys edged the Bears 84-80, while the Wolf Pack girls won 95.5-74.5.
“Being a home meet, you like to give kids a chance to try different swims, but today (Saturday), we came out here to be competitive and to give the kids a chance to win,” Rocheleau said. “We are still learning a lot about this young team.”
On Saturday, Kodiak got individual wins from Max Robinson (200 individual medley), Amaya Rocheleau (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), James Berestoff (50 freestyle) and Emily Neo (100 butterfly).
In Friday’s meet, Kodiak earned individual wins from Sarnowski (200 IM), Amaya Rocheleau (100 backstroke) and Robinson (100 backstroke).
Kodiak is idle until Oct. 7, when it competes at the SoHi Pentathlon in Soldotna.
Friday
Girls
West Valley 120, Kodiak 42
200-yard medley relay — 1. West Valley, 2:01.56; 2. Kodiak, 2:05.81; 3. West Valley B, 2:11.68.
200 freestyle — 1. Olivia Lent, WV, 2:16.01; 2. Lia Jones, Kod, 2:17.93; 3. Rebecca Lent, WV, 2:19.40; 4. Annie Gregor, WV, 2:26.64.
200 individual medley — 1. Tatelyn Dixon, WV, 2:28.06; 2. Adelaide Lewandowski, WV, 2:30.06; 3. Mesh McCallum, WV, 2:38.72; 4. Sofia Wood, 2:41.26.
50 freestyle — 1. Blaque Secor, WV, 26.50; 2. Talia Wentz, WV, 27.23; 3. Alison Narog, Kod, 24.69; 4. Fiona Secor, WV, 29.35; 5. Sam Coulter, 32.02; 6. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 40.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Blaque Secor, WV, 1:08.12; 2. Mayumi Schaetzle, WV, 1:11.20; 3. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 1:11.92; 4. Emerson Gower, WV, 1:13.39.
100 freestyle — 1. Mesh McCallum, WV, 1:00.15; 2. Emily Neo, Kod, 1:00.48; 3. Oliva Lent, WV, 1:01.45; 4. Adelaide Lewandowski, WV, 1:01.66; 5. Sofia Wood, Kod, 1:05.06; 6. Abby Flerchinger, Kod, 1:31.38.
500 freestyle — 1. Symone Bailey, WV, 6:20.13; 2. Kendall Bristor, WV, 6:39.65; 3. Sam Coulter, Kod, 6:53.56.
200 freestyle relay — 1. West Valley, 1:51.81; 2. West Valley B, 2:02.77.
100 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 1:05.58; 2. Tatelyn Dixon, WV, 1:10.51; 3. Emily Neo, Kod, 1:10.52; 4. Kendall Bristor, WV, 1:11.52; 5. Fiona Secor, WV, 1:13.18.
100 breaststroke — 1. Mayumi Schaetzle, WV, 1:13.55; 2. Talia Wentz, WV, 1:18.18; 3. Lia Jones, Kod, 1:18.32; 4. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 1:25.03; 5. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 1:47.25; 6. Coral Stellon O’Donnell, WV, 1:48.26.
400 freestyle relay — 1. West Valley, 4:12.99; 2. West Valley B, 4:26.41; 3. Kodiak, 4:45.69.
Boys
West Valley 93, Kodiak 55
200-yard medley relay — 1. West Valley, 1:46.16; 2. Kodiak, 1:51.31; 3. West Valley B, 2:02.81.
200 freestyle — 1. Zen Schaetzle, WV, 1:52.00; 2. Ryder Marshall, WV, 1:58.43; 3. Bodin Kind, WV, 2:19.84; 44. Nate Hicks, Kod, 2:25.41.
200 individual medley — 1. Jake Sarnowski, Kod, 2:11.40; 2. Henry Repasky, WV, 2:12.82; 3. James Berestoff, Kod, 2:21.01; 4. Nathan McCotter, WV, 2:25.36; 5. Wyatt Otness, WV, 2:28.18; 6. Connor Burnside, Kod, 2:32.92.
50 freestyle — 1. Kyan Harnum, WV, 23.00; 2. Cody Hubert, Kod, 25.74; 3. Isaac Beaver, Kod, 30.01.
100 butterfly — 1. Ezrah Maio, WV, 58.59; 2. Max Robinson, Kod, 59.31.
100 freestyle — 1. Kyan Harnum, WV, 49.89; 2. Jake Sarnowski, Kod, 51.46; 3. Henry Repasky, WV, 54.87; 4. Selwyn Wessel, WV, 56.39.
500 freestyle — 1. Selwyn Wessel, WV, 6:05.26; 2. Connor Burnside, Kod, 6:22.16.
200 freestyle relay — 1. West Valley, 1:36.02; 2. Kodiak, 1:40.83.
100 backstroke — 1. Max Robinson, Kod, 59.79; 2. Zen Schaetzle, WV, 1:02.10; 3. Ryder Marshall, WV, 1:04.74; 4. Wyatt Otness, WV, 1:08.72; 5. Isaac Beaver, Kod, 1:16.42; 6. Nate Hicks, Kod, 1:19.02.
100 breaststroke — 1. Exrah Maio, WV, 1:07.90; 2. James Berestoff, Kod, 1:08.45; 3. Nathan McCotter, WV, 1:20.64; 4. Cody Hubert, Kod, 1:20.73.
400 freestyle relay — 1. West Valley, 3:43.15; 2. Kodiak, 4:06.37.
Saturday
Girls
West Valley 95.5, Kodiak 74.5
200-yard medley relay — 1. Kodiak (Amaya Rocheleau, Lia Jones, Alison Narog, Emily Neo), 2:00.21; 2. West Valley, 2:07.5; 3. West Valley B, 2:07.52.
200 freestyle — 1. Adelaide Lewandowski, WV, 2:14.39; 2. Mesh McCallum, WV, 2:17.77; 3. Tatelyn Dixon, WV, 2:22.52; 4. Lia Jones, Kod, 2:23.31; 5. Sam Coulter, Kod, 2:30.69.
200 individual medley — 1. Blaque Secor, WV, 2:30.04; 2. Emily Neo, Kod, 2:31.68; 3. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 2:35.13; 4. Kendall Bristor, WV, 2:35.35.
50 freestyle — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 25.98; 2. Talia Wentz, WV, 27.31; 3. Alison Narog, Kod, 27.50; 4. Olivia Lent, WV, 27.69; 5. Mayumi Schaetzle, WV, 29.90; 6. Abby Flerchinger, Kod, 38.34.
1-meter diving — 1. Sofia Wood, Kod, 129.05 points.
100 butterfly — 1. Emily Neo, Kod, 1:08.55; 2. Fiona Secor, WV, 1:13.93; 3. Tatelyn Dixon, WV, 1:15.69; 4. Meah McCallum, WV, 1:20.14.
100 freestyle — 1. Blaque Secor, WV, 58.44; 2. Talia Wentz, 1:01.23; 3. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 1:01.66; 4. Annie Gregor, WV, 1:05.15.
500 freestyle — 1. Mayumi Schaetzle, WV, 6:10.70; 2. Sofia Wood, Kod, 6:19.02; 3. Olivia Lent, WV, 6:26.18.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Alison Narog, Morgan Hagen, Emily Neo, Amaya Rocheleau), 1:46.74; 2. West Valley, 1:53.93; 3. West Valley B, 2:00.74.
100 backstroke — 1. Alison Narog, Kod, 1:09.02; 2. Adelaide Lewandowski, 1:10.49; 2. Lia Jones, Kod, 1:10.49; 4. Rebecca Lent, WV, 1:12.05; 5. Emerson Gower, WV, 1:12.91; 6. Sam Coulter, Kod, 1:21.91.
100 breaststroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 1:18.22; 2. Fiona Secor, WV, 1:18.98; 3. Kendall Bristor, WV, 1:25.86; 4. Symone Bailey, WV, 1:25.89; 5. Abby Flerchinger, Kod, 1:42.74.
400 freestyle relay — 1. West Valley (Talia Wentz, Rebecca Lent, Tatelyn Dixon, Mesh McCallum), 4:14.54; 2. Kodiak, 4:17.56; 3. West Valley B, 4:18.20.
Boys
West Valley 84, Kodiak 80
200 medley relay — 1. West Valley (Exrah Maio, Selwyn Wessel, Zen Schaetzle, Kyan Harnum), 1:46.64; 2. Kodiak, 1:51.64.
200 freestyle — 1. Henry Repasky, WV, 1:57.32; 2. Jake Sarnowski, Kod, 1:58.12; 3. Nathan McCotter, WV, 2:03.24; 4. Cody Hubert, Kod, 2:07.01; 5. Wyatt Otness, WV, 2:10.67.
200 individual medley — 1. Max Robinson, Kod, 2:09.84; 2. Ezrah Maio, WV, 2:09.88; 3. Selwyn Wessel, WV, 2:21.67; 4. Bodin Kind, WV, 2:37.28; 5. Isaac Beaver, Kod, 2:50.65; 6. Nate Hicks, Kod, 2:52.69.
50 freestyle — 1. James Berestoff, Kod, 23.63; 2. Zen Schaetzle, WV, 23.68; 3. Ryder Marshall, WV, 24.38; 4. Connor Burnside, Kod, 24.90.
1-meter diving — 1. Noah Coulter, Kod, 205.05; 2. Theron Glover, Kod, 198.45; 3. Rowan Wyszkowski, Kod, 143.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Kyan Harnum, WV, 57.66; 2. Jake Sarnowski, Kod, 58.24; 3. Henry Repasky, WV, 1:01.55.
100 freestyle — 1. Zen Schaetzle, WV, 51.71; 2. Max Robinson, Kod, 53.52; 3. Nathan McCotter, WV, 55.02; 4. Isaac Beaver, Kod, 1:08.08.
500 freestyle — 1. Ryder Marshall, WV, 5:27.73; 2. James Berestoff, Kod, 5:42.94; 3. Nate Hicks, Kod, 6:53.66.
200 freestyle relay — 1. West Valley (Henry Repasky, Zen Schaetzle, Ryder Marshall, Kyan Harnum), 1:38.52; 2. Kodiak, 1:44.71; 3. West Valley B, 1:44.96.
100 backstroke — 1. Kyan Harnum, WV, 1:02.72; 2. Cody Hubert, Kod, 1:07.91; 3. Connor Burnside, Kod, 1:08.38; 4. Selwyn Wessel, WV, 1:10.35.
100 breaststroke — 1. Noah Coulter, Kod, 1:16.96; 2. Bodin Kind, WV, 1:23.91.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Max Robinson, Cody Hubert, James Berestoff, Jake Sarnowski), 3:36.31; 2. West Valley, 3:49.44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.