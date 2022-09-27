While her teammates were doing post-race laps in the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool after Saturday’s meet with West Valley, Alison Narog sat in the top row of the bleachers holding an ice pack to her left shoulder. 

That is what Kodiak’s standout swimmer does after every meet and practice. Narog — captain of the girls team — is pushing through her senior season with a torn left labrum and bicep tendonitis. But, instead of moping about the grim situation, she is competing — and still at a high level.

