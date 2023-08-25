John Malloy is well-versed in Kodiak boys basketball. And for good reason.
As a young pup living on The Rock, his second home was the gym, watching and playing hoops for Kodiak High School.
Some might say he is a walking Kodiak basketball encyclopedia. However, Malloy doesn’t consider himself a hardwood historian. Instead, he feels blessed to have been part of a storied program lathered in history.
After a season away from coaching, Malloy, a veteran C squad and junior varsity coach, is back — this time in a different role.
Malloy was named the Bears’ next head coach, replacing David Anderson, who retired after a successful 13-year run that brought two Northern Lights Conference championship banners to the gym and four trips to the 4A state tournament.
“I don’t take this job lightly,” said Malloy, a 1994 graduate of Kodiak High. “There are some huge shoes to fill.”
Just how excited is Malloy about joining an elite fraternity of coaches? Very. He used the word “excited” or “exciting” nine times during a 25-minute interview.
“I want to do the position right,” Malloy said. “I think I have a lot to offer, not only for the history part of it but hopefully some new takes on it that people and players will appreciate. And to try to build up a few traditions over the next few years that will make the kids successful.”
Malloy — the elementary school gifted and talented teacher for the Kodiak Island Borough School District — has spent the bulk of his two-decade coaching career on Anderson’s staff, leading the C squad and junior varsity teams. He also coached under Amy Fogle and Ron Bryant, the two Kodiak coaches before Anderson. Malloy’s first year in the program was for the 2000-01 season. That Fogle-coached team won the 4A state title with a perfect record. Malloy was the C squad coach but was at every varsity practice.
“I still carry my notebook around from those days,” Malloy said. “I still have all the notes, and I use some of them when I’m talking to the kids as far as motivation, focus and what defines success — it’s not always winning. It’s just giving your best.”
Even though he still dusts off the notebook from two decades ago, Malloy is eager to instill his brand of basketball into the program — defense.
“I don’t think it is a secret. I’m a defensive blue-collar player and coach,” he said. “I want to see what happens when that is the philosophy of the team.”
This isn’t Malloy’s first varsity head coaching assignment. While teaching overseas in the mid-2010s, he coached at the International School of Prague in the Czech Republic. While there, he had to adjust to coaching with a shot clock — something Alaska doesn’t have. He isn’t sure what type of offense Kodiak will have this upcoming season. The Bears ran a read-and-react offense that showcased 3-point shooters during Anderson’s tenure.
“It depends on what the kids bring to the table during tryouts,” Malloy said. “You might see some familiar things from last year, but there will be some influences sprinkled in from years past and some stuff from overseas.”
Malloy was a multi-sport athlete for Kodiak and went on to play football for Eastern Oregon University. He enjoys basketball because of the physicality of the sport.
“I think there are so many facets of the game and so many things as a coach the strategy can change. That is a lot of fun,” Malloy said.
Malloy took last season off to visit his two sons in the Lower 48 and his wife, the director of teaching and learning at the American School of Doha in Qatar. He still attended Kodiak games and enjoyed being a fan. But taking a year off made him miss coaching even more.
“The last year I coached with Dave, we won regions,” Malloy said. “Watching them last year, there is a lot of growth that needs to happen to get those fundamentals back. Hopefully, we bring a tenacity that we haven’t seen in a while.”
