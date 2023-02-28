City League Basketball
Feb. 26
Asian Groceries 63, AIBI 56
Asian Groceries (63) — Jemuel Mangalus 22, Kris Cunanan 13, Elijah Hiner 13, Yung Kiely 6, Arjay Fangonilo 5, Taylor Masterson 4.
AIBI (56) — Mark Galindo 14, Justin Doctolero 14, Randy Dela Cruz 10, Sam Galindo 6, Shawn Case 5, Tyrone Walker 5, Jon Sanchez 2.
Ohana 91, Squad 75
Ohana (91) — Chris Nocon 29, Paul Kewan 25, Randy Dela Cruz 21, Jon Sanchez 13, Alfie Agmata 3.
Squad (75) — Shawn Case 40, Justin Doctolero 22, Mark Galindo 6, Lexxan Data 3, Dylan Freeman 2, Glenn Largo 2.
Family Pride 69, F/V Emily Rose 60
Family Pride (69) — Mason Mullen 22, Jairom Barnett 12,Elmar Barroga 12, Marko Patitucci 9, Donovan Vinberg 8, Jet Vinberg 3, Joshua Desmarais 3.
F/V Emily Rose (60) — Cameron Carleton 24, Corey Gronn 18, Andy Schroder 11, Brian Blondin 7.
Smells Like Money 73, Silverbay Seafoods 63
Smells Like Money (73) — Cameron Carleton 29, Shane Wandersee 19, Jimmy Poulos 12, Syrena Poulos 8, Heather Carlson 5.
Silverbay Seafoods (63) — Tyler Blanco 22, Arvin Liwag 13, Gerald Ekin 12, Juho Shin 10, Timothy Nava 6.
St. Herman’s Hermits 80, 1 of 1 Elite 52
St. Herman’s Hermits (80) — John Lewis 18, Stephen Wood 16, Isiah Simeonoff 15, Travis Amodo 14, David Fisher 12, Michael Hunner 5.
1 of 1 Elite (52) — Aaron Sicedor 24, JF Blesion 9, Shawn Sorongan 8, Casey Weller 6, Ryan Balalong 4, Denneil Beltran 1.
Hairmasters 56, Splash Squad 54
Hairmasters (56) — Jeffrey Miranda 17, Juwan Abad 12, Daryl Villanueva 10, Arvin Nocon 8, JR Gimeno 5, James Ladaga 4.
Splash Squad (54) — Joe Mackey 30, Ashley Hiner 11, Mark Greenfield 7, Devin Abernathy 4, Luke Milyard 2.
