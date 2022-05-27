Behind a four-hit day from Ashlyn Bolen and a masterful pitching performance from Shanoah Spear, top-seeded Kodiak rolled past Soldotna, 13-3, in a semifinal game at the Northern Lights Conference Championships Friday in Soldotna.
The Bears advance to the winner’s bracket championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday. A win in that game pushes Kodiak to the 3 p.m. championship game. A loss would send the Bears to a 1 p.m. consolation game and in need of a victory to wrap back around to the title match — a place where they have been the last four seasons.
Bolen — Kodiak’s junior leadoff hitter — couldn’t miss. She legged out two doubles and a pair of singles, scored three runs and drove in two. Have a day.
Spear fanned eight in the five-inning complete game. The sophomore right-hander worked around eight hits and avoided significant trouble in the third when she induced a groundout to leave the bases loaded after the Stars punched in two runs to cut Kodiak’s lead to 8-3.
Carlie Lee had two singles and drove in two, Kate Holland tripled and Alison Narog and Kariona Harford picked up singles.
Kodiak plated six in the first inning that paved the way for its third victory over Soldotna in seven days.
