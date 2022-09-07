Nick Hecht was bummed when his dad — former Kodiak High School principal Neil Hecht — took a job in interior Alaska.
He had good reason not to be thrilled with the move to North Pole. Hecht blossomed as a runner on The Rock, becoming a mainstay on the running scene since his arrival and emerging as a vital high school team member. He was part of the Bears’ fifth-place showing at last season’s Division I state championships.
“It really felt like family — everybody knows everyone,” he said. “It was a very enjoyable part of my life being able to run with a team.”
Hecht left this summer but didn’t have to wait long for his return to the island. Kodiak’s cross country team entertained North Pole and Dimond Friday at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
And he didn’t disappoint. The North Pole junior finished second with a personal-best time at the Fort, covering the demanding 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 59 seconds — 11 ticks behind winner Max Johnsen of Dimond and 16 seconds faster than Kodiak’s top runner Max Robinson.
“I was shooting for upfront. It’s a home meet away from home,” Hecht said. “It still feels like a home course. It was definitely a good race. I knew the course better than the other guy.”
Even though he is wearing different colors, Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson couldn’t help but be happy for her former runner. She could only imagine what her squad of already talented runners would look like with Hecht up front.
“I was so excited to see Nick do well,” Mortenson said. “We, as a team, are still rooting for Nick to do well, and we are looking forward to seeing him at state.”
North Pole was slated to run here last season but was forced to cancel its trip because of COVID. It turned out that worked in Hecht’s favor. When he left after school ended in May, he knew he would be back.
“It was so fun to see him run here. He ran with such confidence. He is extremely fit, and we are thrilled for him,” Mortenson said.
Robinson was the third different runner to lead the Kodiak boys this season. The junior, who splits time with Kodiak’s swimming team, placed fourth 18:15.1.
“He looked fantastic,” Mortenson said.
Bengt Anderson was Kodiak’s top finisher at the Big 8 and Ted McKenney invitationals, while Elias Litzow topped early-season time trials. Three top-of-the-field runners bode well for Kodiak as it prepares for the Region III and state championships.
“As a coach, I can not be disappointed at all,” Mortenson said. “The depth that we have on our team and the tightness of our pack is really fun but also really confidence boosting for the athletes.”
Behind Robinson was Joseph Hathaway in sixth (18:23.0), Anderson in seventh (18:23.0), Litzow in 11th (18:41.6), Jacob Sarnowski in 12th (18:44.3), Joshua Hathaway in 13th (18:45.6) and Miles Grimes in 14th (19:49.5).
Dimond put six runners in the top 10 to take the team title with 26 points — 14 ahead of Kodiak and 46 in front of North Pole.
Friday marked the third week Kodiak and Dimond have been in a meet together.
“We had some athletes who were definitely not satisfied with their performance yesterday (Friday), and if they had performed more to where we expected them to, it would have been an extremely tight team battle,” Mortenson said. “We are pretty encouraged by what we saw this weekend and even though we didn’t take the win, we are moving in the right direction and our momentum is great.”
GIRLS
Dimond’s girls crushed the field, holding down the top six spots to win with 15 points. North Pole was second with 58, followed by Kodiak with 65.
Emily Erickson was the top Lynx with a time of 21:15.
Despite rounding out the field, Mortenson was encouraged by her ladies, who were led by Abigail Harver’s 10th-place finish (23:54.6).
“We saw some really great improvement from the girls individually, bringing their times down and running with more confidence — especially our rookie athletes. It was really nice for them to run a course that they know,” she said.
Following Harver were Hannah McCarthy in 13th (24:32.4), Haiden Holforty in 16th (24:47.4) Cassidy Foster in 18th (25:06.9), Oceana Brockman in 25th (26:39.9), Mia Baxter in 34th (30:52.3) and Emmagale Counselor in 37th (35:43.0).
Mortenson expects to see the girls jockey for position the remainder of the season.
“It’s great to have each other to run with and build that confidence, but they also challenge each other in workouts,” Mortenson said.
SATURDAY
The trip for the visiting teams ended with a 4xmile relay at the Kodiak Island Raceway. Dimond’s Max Johnson (5:32.2) and Avrey Campbell (6:38.8) posted the best times.
Mortenson said runners look forward to the low-key, no-pressure event. Longtime Kodiak coach Marcus Dunbar started the raceway relay and Mortenson has carried on the tradition.
“Runners love to build community. I know that is not true of every sport, but they love having that time together to engage and become friends,” Mortenson said.
THIS WEEK
Kodiak has two races this week — the ACS 3.2K Class Challenge Friday in Anchorage and the George Plumley Invitational Saturday in Palmer.
UPCOMING
Kodiak’s final home meet on Sept. 16 is shaping up to be a doozy. Chugiak, Soldotna, Glennallen and Colony are slated to be at The Fort.
“I can’t remember the last time we had four teams in addition to us,” Mortenson said. “They just kept calling and asking me if they could come.”
Chugiak girls are the defending Division I state champions and again have the best team in the state this season, while Soldotna and Colony are both strong.
Boys
Team
1. Dimond 26; 2. Kodiak 40; 3. North Pole 72
Individuals
1. Max Johnsen, Dim, 17:48.6; 2. Nick Hecht, NP, 17:59.8; 3. AJ Glover, Dim, 18:06.1; 4. Max Robinson, Kod, 18:15.1; 5. Jarrett Jackson, Dim, 18:19.4; 6. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 18:23.0; 7. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 18:23.0; 8. Dash Dicang, Dim, 18:28.2; 9. Brodie O’Hara, Dim, 18:29.9; 10. Owen Saltzman, Dim, 18:34.3; 11. Elias Litzow, Kod, 18:41.6; 12. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 18:44.3; 13. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 18:45.6; 14. Miles Grimes, Kod, 19:49.5; 15. Tyler Holforty, Kod, 19:17.6; 16. Augustus Kaczorowski, Dim, 19:42.4; 17. Sebastian Taylor, NP, 19:44.5; 18. Cavan Malone, NP, 19:51.9; 19. Max Gaither, Dim, 20:01.3; 20. Ram Caballa, Kod, 20:12.0; 21. Thomas Erickson, Dim, 20:23.0; 22. Jackson Bixler, NP, 20:30.6; 23. Isaiah Panthin, Kod, 20:32.8; 24. Eric Lemmons, Dim, 20:48.6; 25. Scott Lowry, Dim, 20:49.1; 26. Landen Alford, Kod, 20:49.8; 27. Liam Long, Kod, 20:52.1; 28. Jacob Dawley, NP, 21:05.6; 29. Nick Glover, Dim, 21:07.0; 30. Makoto Seto, Kod, 21:14.5; 31. Manuel Silva, Kod, 21:20.4; 32. Paxson Williams, Kod, 21:21.2; 33. Liam Wade, NP, 21:38.6; 34. Micah Redfearn, Dim, 21:40.5; 35. Spencer Skaling, Dim, 21:41.2; 36. Gabriel Koehler, Kod, 21:51.1; 37. Lamar Klier, Kod, 21:55.8; 38. CJ Ancheta, Kod, 21:56.8; 39. Drake McGinley, Dim, 22:04.3; 40. Jon Bradbury, Kod, 22:06.1; 41. Devin Sharratt, Kod, 22:07.1; 42. Cade McGinley, Dim, 22:25.9; 43. Caleb Driskell, Dim, 22:41.5; 44. Carter Troxell, Dim, 22:41.9; 45. Luke Gaskill, Dim, 23:08.4; 46. Austin Darby, NP, 23:35.9; 47. Jacob Gumbs, NP, 23:37.1; 48. Jackson Mollenhauer, NP, 23:45.0; 49. Jed Overbeek, Kod, 24:13.1; 50. Vaughn Rosenberger, Dim, 25:19.7; 51. Jacob Bell, Dim, 25:35.2; 52. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 25:38.9; 53. Spencer Carpenter, Dim, 25:38.9; 54. Braedon McCubrey, Dim, 26:14.9; 55. Sylar Smith, Dim, 26:19.1; 56. Aiden Trizzino, NP, 26:30.1; 57. Jeremiah Panthin, Kod, 31:02.8; 58. Jayden Martinez, Kod, 36:11.1.
Girls
Team
1. Dimond 15; 2. North Pole 58; 3. Kodiak 65
Individuals
1. Emily Erickson, Dim, 21:15.0; 2. Avrey Campbell, Dim, 21:55.4; 3. Molly McBride, Dim, 21:58.7; 4. Nora McBride, Dim, 22:08.8; 5. Maia McCormack, Dim, 22:17.6; 6. Maryjane Baxter, Dim, 22:26.9; 7. Danika Dawley, NP, 23:02.2; 8. Maria Mattox, NP, 23:05.3; 9. Madelin Lowen, Dim, 23:17.4; 10. Abigail Harver, Kod, 23:54.6; 11. Emily Bellant, NP, 24:16.4; 12. Joss MacKay, Dim, 24:27.1; 13. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 24:32.4; 14. Arwen Baldwin, Dim, 24:39.9; 15. Jenna Gardiner, Dim, 24:46.5; 16. Haiden Holforty, Kod, 24:47.4; 17. Cierra Norris, Dim, 25:04.2; 18. Cassidy Foster, Kod, 25:06.9; 19. Eden Johnsen, Dim, 25:15.6; 20. Lauren Gaskill, Dim, 25:35.2; 21. Sophia Randazzo, Dim, 25:48.3; 22. Claire Saltzman, Dim, 26:12.1; 23. Zarah Griner, NP, 26:14.6; 24. Hanna Paulson, Dim, 26:25.3; 25. Oceana Brockman, Kod, 26:39.9; 26. Audrey Leonetti, Dim, 27:08.7; 27. Katherine Reinbold, Dim, 27:21.8; 28. Cecilia Long, NP, 27:39.2; 29. Teagan Halsey, Dim, 27:51.5; 30. Christiana Norris, Dim, 27:55.8; 31. Taylor Hartman, Dim, 27:58.2; 32. Elli Paulson, Dim, 28:55.0; 33. Allison Brennan, Dim, 29:39.7; 34. Mia Baxter, Kod, 30:52.2; 35. Falyn Costello, Kod, 30:52.3; 36. Ally Andresen, Dim, 31:00.1; 37. Emmagale Counselor, Kod, 35:43.0.
