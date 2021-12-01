Four teams from the Kodiak Hockey League spent Thanksgiving weekend in Anchorage competing in the 32nd Turkey Shootout.
Two teams — 10U B and 12U A — captured tournament titles, while 18U B placed third and 14U B was fifth.
10U
In the championship game, a pair of third-period Tanner Bunch goals pushed Kodiak past Anchorage-Engel, 5-3.
Easton Frost, Haakon Schroeder and Clay Gardner also tallied goals for Kodiak in the victory. Camden Hansen, EllaGrace Otto and Bunch contributed assists.
Kodiak was a scoring machine during the tournament that the Anchorage Hockey Association hosted. The locals tallied 37 goals in posting a 4-1 record — the loss was during pool play.
“At the end of the tournament, every single skater — excluding the goalie — scored at least one goal,” team manager Ashley Hansen wrote in an email.
Bunch netted a team-high 15 goals for Kodiak, followed by East Frost (eight), Gardner (four), Schroeder (two) and Jax Arndt (two). Hansen, Marlee Woodward, Anslee Graham, Otto, Thor Griffin and Julie Gatter all had one goal.
Frost added a team-high nine assists, while Bunch had seven and Hansen three. Gardner, Woodward and Graham each had two. Schroeder and Otto contributed one assist each.
Goalie Titus Griffin secured 34 saves for a 74% save percentage.
After going 2-1 in pool play, Kodiak secured a 5-1 victory over Gomez to advance to the finals. Bunch had a hat trick — three goals — in the win.
12U
With less than two minutes left in regulation, Joseph Dube’s goal lifted Kodiak’s 12U A squad to a 5-4 victory over the Anchorage Hockey Association’s Comets-Willis in Sunday’s championship game.
Coach Luke Smith said the game was a back-and-forth affair until Dube, off an assist from Cooper Smith, deposited the puck into the net.
“It was a faceoff down in their zone. Cooper pitched it back to Joseph and Joseph slap-shotted it in,” the coach said.
Kodiak defeated Comets-Willis twice in the tournament, winning 9-5 in pool play.
The championship match was a tighter contest.
“They flat came out to play,” Luke Smith said. “They played much harder the second game than they did the first game ... The kids worked real hard. It was great to see. They were excited about it.”
The coach raved about goalie Miranda Miller, who made crucial save after crucial save.
“She saved our bacon,” Luke Smith said.
During the tournament, Michael McCarthy was a scoring machine, tallying 13 goals — three in the championship match — and one assist.
Joseph Dube and Treyten Butler each had five goals, while Collin Gibbs punched in four goals.
Cooper Smith, Kevin Foster and Kieran Hayden each had a goal.
Dube recorded five assists, Cooper Smith four and Gibbs two. Butler, Coven Otto and Lucas Cook each assisted on a goal.
Kodiak tied its first two games of the tournament before finishing on a three-game winning streak.
14U
The 14U B team went 2-1-1 during the tournament and finished fifth in a field of 14 teams.
Coach Connor Beuthin said top scorer John Bowman led his squad.
18U
Kodiak’s 18U B squad came up a victory shy of reaching the championship game, finishing third.
Results were not immediately available.
