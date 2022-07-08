Mike Kerwood and John Swinko shared victories at the second centerfire benchrest rifle match of the season on June 26 at Salonie Creek Rifle Range.
Kerwood took the first relay with a score of 246 points and five bullseyes, while Swinko — in his second season — won the second relay with 241 points and two bulleyes.
All seven shooters had to lock into a target 200 yards away while battling 20 mph winds.
“The best way to make the wind blow is to give the ‘fire’ command on the firing line and start the clock,” organizer Kerwood wrote in an email.
Kerwood noted that most benchrest rifles used at the competition are made using cartridges or calibers for short-range and are not designed for maximum wind deflection. Hunting bullets are long and sleek.
Kerwood said there are many views on what cartridges work best for matches.
“Almost the entire firing line has short bullets for close precision marksmanship, which is needed more, in my opinion, than a long bullet needed to cover misjudging the wind factor,” he wrote. “Some disagree with me, but results speak for themselves. The only way to gauge the wind correctly is to be able to place rounds on top of each other, to fit in the smallest scoring ring, and to judge wind displacement correctly. Not throw rounds downrange, and hope a longer bullet isn`t pushed out of the center, but the grouping spread out that still lands shots out from the middle, into the nine, eight or even the seven ring.”
First relay
1. Mike Kerwood, 246 points (five bullseyes); 2. John Swinko, 243 (6); 3. Erik Berggren, 234 (6); 4. Velma Vining, 234 (1); 5. Jason Humphries, 233 (1); 6. Andy Finke, 222 (0); 7. Bob White, 192 (2).
Second relay
1. John Swinko, 241 (2); 2. Bob White, 241 (1); 3. Jason Humphries, 238 (3); 4. Velma Vining, 236 (4); 5. Mike Kerwood, 233 (5); 6. Erik Berggren, 220 (1); 7. Andy Finke, 219 (0).
