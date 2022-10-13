Run a marathon on a whim? Why not?
Without training for the 26.2-mile run, Kodiak High School juniors Angus Bruce and Jonah Stewart tackled Saturday’s marathon portion of KMXT’s Run the Rock.
It’s good to be young. It pays to be fit.
Running the marathon was Bruce’s idea first. That idea formed on Tuesday. He then roped the willing Stewart — a classmate in his Alaska history class — into joining him. But let’s be honest. It didn’t take much to persuade Stewart.
“It took him all of four seconds to convince me,” said Stewart.
Let’s get this out of the way. Bruce’s former cross country coaches and parents were against the idea. And for a good reason. Most runners begin training two to three months before running a marathon. So little good could come out of torturing an untrained body to run that distance.
The naysayers fueled Angus to try. “That definitely convinced me,” he said.
Bruce is a diver and soccer player but does have a running background. He has done the Run the Rock 10-kilometer race before and has had past cross country and track and field seasons. However, his last cross country season was in 2019 as a middle schooler.
“I hadn’t been in my running shoes in quite a while,” Angus said.
Bruce didn’t arrive at the start line completely untrained. Two days before the marathon, he did a workout with the school’s state-bound cross country team. Then, on the eve of the race, he watched the 1981 flick “Chariots of Fire” for inspiration and looked to Australian marathoner Cliff Young for advice. In the 1980s, Young patented “the Young shuffle” to help win the inaugural Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon in 1983 at age 61. Since then, many runners have adapted his style, including the two Kodiak kids in Saturday’s race.
Meanwhile, Stewart was a bit more prepared, having come off his third high school cross country season. But, even then, the longest distance he said he had ever digested in one session was 10 to 12 miles.
So how did it go for the two? Not bad. Actually, pretty good.
“I thought I would be really suffering after mile 13, but it wasn’t too bad up until the last 30 minutes,” Bruce said.
The two ran side-by-side for the 26.2-mile race that started on Near Island, went to the end of Anton Larsen Bay Road, and circled back to the finish at Bear Valley Golf Course. They both crossed the finish line in 5 hours, 6 minutes and 1 second. Their goal was to run a sub-5-hour marathon. Maybe, next time.
They had help, as Bruce’s parents followed them — via their car — along the course, giving them coconut water every few miles and fresh socks.
“They were holding our hands the entire time,” Stewart said. “His dad was coming up with a strategy.”
Both runners soaked in an ice bath afterward and recovered pretty quickly, except for needing assistants walking upstairs. Conquering their first marathon has the two scheming for their next adventure. They are thinking of doing the Ididarock — a 41-mile bike ride, a 9.1-mile jaunt up and down Pillar Mountain and a 1-mile swim at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool — during Crab Fest.
“Angus is the really impressive part of this story,” Stewart said. “He had way less training, and his body deteriorated slower than mine,” Stewart said. “I definitely feel like he deserves first place.”
