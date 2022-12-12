City League
Basketball
City League
Basketball
Dec. 8
Asian Groceries 82, F/V Emily Rose 67
Asian Groceries (82) — Yung Kiely 20, Jemuel Mangalus 17, Adam Kilborn 14, Arjay Fangonilo 12, Kris Cunanan 10, Taylor Masterson 9.
F/V Emily Rose (67) — Austin Cowley 27, Corey Gronn 14, Brian Blondin 10, Andy Shroder 8, Jaron Steele 8.
Cypress 93, Squad 59
Cypress (93) — Justin Moffatt 41, John Paul 21, Christian Kniep 13, Eugene Pryka 9, Thomas Jenson 8, Ayobami Fawole 4.
Squad (59) — Mark Galindo 20, Mason Mullen 19, Shawn Case 7, Dylan Freeman 5, Keith Thomas 4, Eldon Macaraig 2, Glenn Largo 2.
Dec. 11
Family Pride 58, Kolokoy’z 27
Family Pride (58) — Mason Mullen 19, Elmar Barroga 16, Jet Vinberg 15, Jairom Barnett 6, Steven Knowles 2.
Kolokoy’z (27) — Elcon Catubig 8, Keith Thomas 7, Darryl Recustodio 5, Marck Abellera 4, Dustin White 2, Andrew Gregory 1.
Smells Like Money 46, Splash Squad 36
Smells Like Money (46) — JC McMannis 17, Mitch Brown 9, Randy Boskosky 7, Jimmy Poulos 7, Shane Wandersee 4, Syrena Poulos 2.
Splash Squad (36) — Brody Blackburn 17, Ashley Hiner 6, Charlie Russel 5, Joe Mackey 4, Mark Greenfield 2, Andrew Chevalier 2.
Scoops 45,
K-Town Kings 43
Scoops (45) — Elmar Barroga 28, Justin Vaughn 8, Kerri Zelenak 4, Rica Gongora 3, Natasha Kutchick 2.
K-Town Kings (43) — Jericho Galleto 19, Isiah Simeonoff 11, Travis Amodo 5, Ryan Gabor 4, Jess Nono 3, Jaden Amodo 1.
St. Herman’s Hermits 70, Hairmasters 56
St. Herman’s Hermits (70) — Brandon Pavilla 32, Stephen Wood 15, Niteleiann Frye 8, Cassian Fisher 7, John Lewis 4, David Fisher 4.
Hairmasters (56) — James Ladaga 22, Arvin Nocon 17, Adrian Rodriguez 9, Jerome Pineda 5, JR Gimeno 3.
