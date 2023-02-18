Kodiak boys basketball fans waited three months to cheer for their team. Then, they had to wait another two quarters to finally erupt in the Bears’ first game on The Rock this season.
That’s because Wasilla silenced the capacity crowd with its precise 3-point shooting. The Warriors buried 11 first-half triples in building a 20-point halftime lead.
The boys then got fired up by veteran coach David Anderson’s intermission speech.
Kodiak scored the first 10 points of the second half. And when big man Cody Sum raced in for a freebie layup to cut the deficit to seven midway through the third, the fans finally went wild.
Unfortunately for Kodiak, Wasilla regrouped and spoiled the homecoming with a 79-64 Northern Lights Conference victory Friday evening.
“It’s interesting, the first half was pretty quiet,” Wasilla third-year coach Steve Henderson said. “The second half, they (fans) really got it going. That helped them. That was a big part of their run. The crowd got behind them, and they started picking up and feeding off that energy. We needed to do a better job of keeping them quiet, and we didn’t do that in the second half very well.”
Wasilla snapped a five-game losing skid and improved to 9-6 overall, 5-1 in the NLC, while Kodiak fell to 8-8 overall, 3-4 in the NLC.
Wasilla’s 14 3-pointers offset a tremendous game from Kodiak senior Connor Case. The 6-foot-2 shooter sprung for a career- and game-high 30 points, hitting seven triples along the way. After netting only two points in the first quarter that saw the Warriors race out to a 19-8 lead, Case couldn’t miss. He scored nine in the second, eight in the third and 11 in the fourth.
Case has eclipsed 10 points in 11 of Kodiak’s 16 games this season, but this was the signature performance that Anderson has been waiting to see from his offensive threat that entered Friday’s game averaging a team-best 11.8 points per game.
“We have been trying to get him to stand up and let him know that he is the guy this year,” Anderson said. “There is nobody in front of him. This is his year. This is his team. Hopefully, by the region tournament, he is there.”
The game script fit perfectly into Case’s game. The teams combined for 26 3-pointers. It was bombs away from the opening tip, as Wasilla’s first three buckets were long balls from Connor Dudley. Six Wasilla players hit a triple, with Arthur Adams pacing the group with five and 16 points. The athletic Parker Kroon only hit one but did enough damage near the rim to pile up a team-high 21 points.
“That is our game. That is what we do. We like to shoot it like that,” Henderson said. “On the nights that it goes in, it is even better.”
Anderson identified Wasilla’s shooters before the game, but all they needed was an opening to fire away.
“They hit some good shots before, but I didn’t realize they were going to shoot that well,” Anderson said.
Wasilla cooled off in the second half and only hit three from outside. That allowed Kodiak to chip away at the lead. The Bears’ 14-1 run to begin the second half cut the deficit to 51-44. Case scored eight points during that stretch.
A 3-pointer and a drive by Kroon quickly put Wasilla back up by double digits.
“I thought we were going to make that second run there, which usually happens, but we just went back and reverted to something else. I’m not sure what it was,” Anderson said.
Senior John Ticman added 14 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals for Kodiak. Alex Holland had five boards and five steals.
“That gave these kids confidence, and that is what I wanted to see,” Anderson said.
When the schedule was released, Henderson was leery of making two trips to Kodiak so close together. But being the only conference team to travel to the island before the NLC Championships that begin March 9, he realized the benefit for his team.
“I think this is huge. None of these guys have been here,” Henderson said. “This is a big deal that we are going through the travel already, and it is a huge advantage for us coming into the region tournament.”
WARRIORS 79, BEARS 64
Wasilla 19 31 8 21 - 79
Kodiak 8 22 18 16 - 64
Wasilla (79) - Huffman 3 2-3 11, Wagle 0 0-0 0, N. Kroon 2 0-0 6, P. Kroon 9 2-3 21, Dudley 4 1-2 12, Beandry 1 1-2 3, Adams 5 2-2 16, Truax 4 1-2 10. Totals: 28 7-12 79.
Kodiak (64) - Holland 1 1-2 3, J. Ticman 5 2-2 14, Barroga 1 0-0 3, K. Ticman 2 0-0 5, Case 10 3-4 30, Antque 1 0-0 3, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 0 0-0 0, Sum 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 6-8 64.
3-point goals: Wasilla 14 (Huffman 3, N. Kroon 2, P. Kroon, Dudley 3, Adams 4, Truax); Kodiak 12 (J. Ticman 2, Barroga, K. Ticman, Case 7, Antque 1). Fouls: Wasilla 10, Kodiak 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.