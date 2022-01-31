Twenty-four hours after picking up a monumental victory over Colony, Kodiak saw its perfect season end.
That’s OK, though. Longtime Kodiak boys basketball coach David Anderson was pleased with a Northern Lights Conference split against the Knights — the state’s fifth-ranked team, according to Maxpreps.com.
“I was hoping that we would get both of them, but I was also hoping for a split,” Anderson said. “They are a good team and play well. (Tom) Berg always has them ready. We will make some adjustments and hopefully be playing them Saturday night at regions.”
On Friday, Kodiak’s 68-47 triumph snapped a seven-game losing streak to Colony dating back to 2018. The 21-point margin is also one of the largest for fourth-ranked Kodiak in the history of the matchup that goes back to the early 90s when Colony became a school.
For those reasons, Saturday’s 48-35 loss was a surprise to those in attendance at Kodiak High School. The defeat snapped Kodiak’s 10-game winning streak and put the Bears at 10-1 (3-1 NLC) as they now take a breather before hosting Metlakatla in nonconference games Feb. 7-8.
This was the best start to a Kodiak season since the 2000-01 team went 28-0.
Berg — Colony’s longtime bench boss — was not surprised, and was happy to leave The Rock with a victory.
He said his young team settled into Kodiak’s hostile environment and played a crisper game on Saturday, doing a better job of rebounding, taking care of the basketball and hitting clutch shots. As a result, Berg’s crew improved to 10-4 (2-1 NLC).
“Friday night, we were a little shell-shocked — great execution by Kodiak and poor execution by us,” Berg said. “Another night, being able to talk to them about what they do and having them see it. … Making a few shots early today (Saturday) was helpful, and defensively we were significantly better.”
Colony held Kodiak well below its season-average of 56.7 points per game and got essential play from 6-foot-4 senior transfer Harvey Pullen (15 points), junior Kash Luce (12 points) and sophomore Blake Dinkel (12 points).
Pullen, who played for Chugiak last season, dominated the paint, while Luce and Dinkel accounted for three of the team’s four 3-pointers.
“Pullen has been a nice addition for us and is starting to figure out how he can play for us,” Berg said. “He doesn’t always want to play the big role but on our team that is what we need.”
Kodiak played from behind for most of the game — erasing a second-quarter eight-point deficit and nearly pulling even in the third after falling behind by nine points.
In the final period, the Knights put the game away by outscoring Kodiak 17-5.
“We exerted (more energy) than I wanted to,” Anderson said. “The layups and the long shots we missed would have been the difference. If we made them, we wouldn’t have had to exert so much. We played one of the best teams in the state. I feel pretty comfortable where we are at right now.”
Kodiak clanked a handful of gimme close shots, including a fastbreak dunk attempt by Jackson Krug. The Bears’ big man was held to 11 points — his second lowest output of the season.
Shawn Case hit three of Kodiak’s four triples and finished with 11 points.
It was the Case show in the second quarter. Down 19-11, Shawn Case and younger brother Connor Case sprung for nine straight points to put Kodiak ahead by one at halftime. The older case had five points during the run, while Connor Case had four points.
The momentum didn’t carry over into the second half as Colony, behind 3-pointers from Pullen and Dinkel, gave Colony a 31-22 cushion.
Kodiak scored eight points in the final 1 minute, 38 seconds of the third quarter to trim the deficit to 31-30.
Consecutive buckets by Pullen in the first minute of the fourth quarter pushed Colony’s lead to 35-30. The Bears pulled to within two points twice — the first on a Shawn Case long ball and the second on a Krug bucket. However, the Bears went scoreless for the final 5:22 of the game.
“We were forcing it, and that is what we talked about,” Anderson said. “If you stay within the game plan, good things are still going to happen no matter what. We did force some stuff that we shouldn’t have and the kids realize that when they do it.”
FRIDAY
It wasn’t supposed to be that easy, but it was.
Franke Marcelo’s 3-pointer gave Kodiak a 7-6 lead with 3:06 remaining in the first quarter. The Bears never trailed the rest of the way, pushing the margin to 31-15 at halftime and 45-23 to begin the fourth.
Krug connected on four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points. Marcelo was electric, mixing in various drives and jumpers for a season-high 17 points. Connor Case chipped in 12 points.
John Ticman distributed 13 assists in the 21-point victory.
Anderson said he had never beaten Colony by double-figures. Kodiak went into Friday with a seven-game losing skid against the Knights, with the average margin being 29.5 points. Kodiak’s last victory over Colony was in the semifinals of the 2017 NLC Championships on The Rock.
“We set up well for them, and I think we prepared well for them last night (Friday),” Anderson said.
Pullen went for a team-high 18 points for Colony, which plays top-ranked East Anchorage on Saturday.
Colony returned only one starter from last season’s NLC championship team that featured player of the year Patrick McMahon, now a freshman at Montana State University.
“I’m excited to see how this season goes,” Berg said. “We will see them (Kodiak) again, certainly at the region tournament, and it will be a big game.”
Friday
BEARS 68, KNIGHTS 47
Colony 10 5 8 24 — 47
Kodiak 12 19 12 23 — 68
Colony (47) — K. Dinkel 4 0-0 8, B. Dinkel 3 0-0 7, Underwood 1 2-2 5, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Wakliuk 0 0-0 0, Luce 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0, Pullen 8 0-0 18, Daniel 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 2-2 47.
Kodiak (68) — J. Ticman 2 2-2 7, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 6 0-1 12, Krug 9 0-0 22, S. Case 3 0-0 7, Marcelo 8 0-0 17, Mullan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 2-2 68.
3-point goals: Colony 5 (Pullen 2, B. Dinkel, Underwood, Daniel). Kodiak 8 (Krug 4, J. Ticman, S. Case, Marcelo, Mullan). Fouls: Colony 10, Kodiak 7. Fouled out — none.
Saturday
KNIGHTS 48, BEARS 35
Colony 13 6 12 17 — 48
Kodiak 6 14 10 5 — 35
Colony (48) — K. Dinkel 1 0-0 2, B. Dinkel 4 2-2 12, Underwood 2 1-3 5, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Luce 4 3-4 12, Pullen 7 0-0 15, Daniel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-9 48.
Kodiak (35) — J. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 4 0-0 8, Krug 5 0-0 11, S. Case 4 0-0 11, Marcel 2 1-3 5, K. Ticman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-3 35.
3-point goals: Colony 4 (B. Dinkel 2, Luce, Pullen); Kodiak 4 (S. Case 3, Krug). Fouls: Colony 9, Kodiak 13. Fouled out — none.
