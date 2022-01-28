Marielle Mangrobang’s long-distance shooting helped Kodiak’s girls basketball team wash away a seven-game losing streak with a dominating 36-25 nonconference victory at Eagle River Thursday evening.
Kodiak won for the first time in 2022 and improved to 3-7 overall. Thursday’s win was the first for first-year co-head coach Monica Claridge, who debuted last week in Bethel. The coach did not travel to the season-opening tournament in Anchorage and was off-island during the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament.
Eagle River out of the Cook Inlet Conference dropped to 2-13.
Mangrobang popped four 3-pointers — the second time the senior has done that in the past three games — en route to a game-high 14 points. Anastasia Solomon added 12 points for Kodiak, while Avie Arevalo chipped in six points.
The Bears held a 10-2 lead after the first period, 25-9 margin at halftime and was up 33-15 at the end of the third quarter.
Eagle River outscored Kodiak 10-3 in the final period.
The Bears play at Colony today and Saturday in Northern Lights Conference games. Today’s game tips at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s game starts at 11:30 a.m.
Kodiak is 0-2 in conference, both losses coming to Soldotna.
BEARS 35, WOLVES 25
Kodiak 10 15 8 3 — 35
Eagle River 2 7 6 10 — 25
Kodiak (35) — Arevalo 3 0-0 6, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Blanco 0 0-2 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 4 2-2 14, Quiambao 0 0-1 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Gumtang 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 2-2 2, Solomon 5 2-4 12, Spear 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-11 35.
Eagle River (25) — Hopkins 3 3-4 9, Trotter 0 0-4 0, Granada 2 0-0 4, Rollman 6 0-0 10, Chavez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-8 25.
3-point goals: Kodiak 4 (Mangrobang 4); Eagle River 0. Fouls: Kodiak 6., Eagle River 14. Fouled out — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.