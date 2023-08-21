Kodiak’s boys cross country squad posted a solid showing at the Ted McKenney Invite Saturday in Soldotna.
Led by senior Elias Litzow, the Bears placed fourth in the 19-team field with 135 points.
The three teams ahead of Kodiak were Cook Inlet Conference’s Chugiak (108), South Anchorage (116) and West Anchorage (135).
Litzow placed sixth, covering the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 53 seconds. Grace Christian’s Robbie Annett won in 16:06.
Senior Miles Grimes was 19th (17:37).
Senior Abigail Harver paced Kodiak’s four-lady varsity squad by placing 50th in 22:19.
Chugiak won with 38 points, but Colony’s Ella Hopkins took individual honors in 19:34. The Knights scored three of the top four finishers.
On Saturday, Kodiak is at the Big 8 Invitational in Anchorage.
Boys
Team (top 10)
1. Chugiak, 108; 2. South Anchorage, 116; 3. West Anchorage, 129; 4. Kodiak, 135; 5. Colony, 139; 6. Grace Christian, 155; 7. Service, 176; 8. Dimond, 180; 9. Wasilla, 254; 10. East Anchorage, 302.
Individual (top 5)
1. Robbie Annett, Grace, 16:06; 2. Simon Nelson, Grace, 16:16; 3. Fischer Adams, Palmer, 16:22; 4. Gregory Fallon, Kenai, 16:28; 5. Blaise Boyer, South, 16:45.
Kodiak results
6. Elias Litzow, 16:53; 19. Miles Grimes, 17:37; 32. Joshua Hathaway, 17:54; 35. Joseph Hathaway, 17:54; 48. Gabriel Koehler, 18:19; 68. Theron Glover, 18:47; 97. Paxson Williams, 19:29; 100. Ram Caballa, 19:34; 127. Jon Bradbury, 20:41.
Open
65. Stokely Williams, 21:12; 95. Landen Alford, 21:55; 102. Devin Sharratt, 22:06; 108. John Eaton, 22:18; 129. CJ Ancheta, 22:53; 132. Stormy Hayden, 23:00; 141. JJ Marasigan, 23:21; 188. Taiyo Seto, 25:26; 228. Maddox Deemer, 29:37.
Girls
Team (top 10)
1. Chugiak, 38; 2. Colony, 71; 3. South Anchorage, 87; 4. East Anchorage, 133; 5. Soldotna, 141.
Individual (top 5)
1. Ella Hopkins, Colony, 19:34; 2. Tania Boonstra, Soldotna, 19:41; 3. Morgan Ainsworth, Colony, 19:53; 4. Aubrey Virgin, Colony, 20:03; 5. Skyler Belmear, Chugiak, 20:09.
Kodiak results
50. Abigial Harver, 22:19; 110. Hannah McCarthy, 25:15; 120. Cassidy Foster, 26:24; 123. Haiden Holforty, 26:38.
Open
156. Donavyn Koehler, 35:29.
