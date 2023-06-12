The Post 20 Twins squeaked out a pair of American Legion baseball league victories over the weekend in Kenai.
Kenai took out South Anchorage 6-5 on Saturday and defeated West Anchorage Post 1 9-8 on Sunday.
The Post 20 Twins squeaked out a pair of American Legion baseball league victories over the weekend in Kenai.
Kenai took out South Anchorage 6-5 on Saturday and defeated West Anchorage Post 1 9-8 on Sunday.
The Twins took both nonleague games, beating South 7-6 and West ??.
The victories pushed Kenai’s league record to 3-1 and overall mark to 5-2.
There are 14 AA teams from across the state that are participating in the 2023 season. Alaska Legion officials announced on Saturday that the Fairbanks 49ers are not fielding a team this season.
Kodiak Post 17 hasn’t had a team since 2019, which means three players from Kodiak — Jace Crall, Malakai Olson and Hunter Williams — are playing for Kenai.
LEAGUE
KENAI 6, SOUTH 5
Atticus Gibson swung a big stick for Kenai against South — the Division I champions during the high school season.
Gibson crushed a three-run home run in the first, setting the tone for the afternoon.
The Twins added three more runs in the second and withstood a late South rally to preserve the win on a day where they only recorded three hits.
Batting fifth, Crall drew a bases-loaded walk in the second and went 0 for 3 on the day.
Kenai pitchers Colby Sturman, Trenton Ohnemus and Braden Smith held South to five hits while fanning eight and walking two.
KENAI 9, WEST 8
Gibson was at it again on Sunday, this time hitting a walk-off single in the eighth that scored Andrew Pieh.
That completed a day where Gibson homered and drove in four.
Smith also went yard for Kenai, which rallied from an early 5-1 deficit.
Playing second base and batting fifth in the order, Crall went 1 for 3.
Kenai banged out 14 hits go bak the pitching of Smith and Pieh, who held West to seven hits.
NONLEAGUE
KENAI 7, SOUTH 6
Crall lined three singles and drove in two while pitching two innings in Kenai’s nonleague win on Saturday.
Crall gave up one run on two hits while striking out one and walking two.
Olson scored the winning run for Kenai. Pinch running for Struman in the seventh, Olson stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Pieh single.
KENAI 17, WEST 6
Pinch runners Olson and Crall scored in the bottom of the fifth to end Sunday’s nightcap after five innings and cap a perfect weekend for the Twins.
Charlie Chamberlain doubled twice, singled, drove in four and scored three times in the win.
