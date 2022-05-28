The Homer Mariners did it again.
For the fourth straight time, Homer defeated Kodiak in the Northern Lights Conference tournament championship game. The second-seeded Mariners plated eight runs in the opening frame to set the tone for a 14-2 five-inning victory Saturday in Soldotna.
Don’t worry. Kodiak is headed to the Division II state tournament as the conference runner-up for the fourth consecutive season. They just wanted to go as NLC champs. Homer, though, has been a thorn in Kodiak’s side.
The top-seeded Bears cruised through the NLC regular season with a 10-0 record that included beating the Mariners 20-12 and 15-0 in April. This was the third straight season Kodiak was perfect entering the NLC tournament.
Homer beat Kodiak twice on Saturday. The Mariners sent the Bears to the consolation bracket with a 7-2 victory. Then, Kodiak rallied to knock off Palmer 15-3 to clinch a spot at the state tournament and a rematch with Homer.
It was all Homer in the rematch. Zoe Adkins twirled a complete-game seven hitter. She struck out five and allowed only two runs. Alison Narog tripled and scored in the second, while Kate Holland singled and scored in the third.
Meanwhile, the Mariners’ offense had 10 hits off Kodiak pitchers Danica Howell and Shanoah Spear.
Kodiak slugged its way past Palmer in the state-clinching victory with eight of its 12 hits going for extra bases. Triples went to Ashlyn Bolen, Spear, Anastasia Solomon and Alison Narog. Doubles went to Carlie Lee (two), Narog and Spear.
Spear pitched four innings, fanning four and allowing only five hits.
