Shawn Case did it again.
For the second time in three games, Kodiak’s senior sharpshooter drilled a game-winning 3-pointer. This time it was nearly a half-court heave at the buzzer that topped Anchorage Christian 45-42 in a Northern Lights Conference boys basketball game Friday at Kodiak High School.
Swiftly after the game ended, fans took to social media and appropriately dubbed Case’s miracle heave “The Shot.” File it under the category of unbelievable.
“That was a crazy experience, especially since it’s two times in two weeks now,” said Case after he posed for photos and signed autographs.
After an Anchorage Christian travel, Kodiak gained possession in a tied game with 9.2 seconds left. The Bears advanced the ball to half-court and called a timeout with six ticks remaining.
John Ticman inbounded the ball to Jackson Krug 10 feet behind the 3-point line. Krug passed the ball to Case, who popped free from the left side. Case took two dribbles to in front of the half-court circle, stepped back, jumped and let the ball go. With Case’s trademark high-arc, the ball soared through the air for two seconds before falling through the net.
“I remember falling back watching it. After that, it is kind of a blur,” Case said.
What happened next was a wild scene, similar to Jeff Francisco’s (1994) and David Cratty’s (2006) game winners in the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament. Teammates mobbed Case and took him to the floor near the far corner of the court. Fans piled on. The crowd went nuts for what seemed like minutes.
“I was on the very bottom with my hand up sticking up the three-point sign,” said Case, who ended with eight points. “I just left it up the whole time.”
Veteran Kodiak coach David Anderson said he had not seen his team celebrate a win like that since the Bears won the 2014 Northern Lights Conference Championships over Colony at Colony High School.
“What a win,” the relieved coach said while sitting in a chair on the sideline after the game. “Great win for the kids. They can’t beat that. That is huge.”
Anchorage Christian erased a 12-point second-half deficit and went up 41-40 — the Lions’ first lead since the first quarter — on a Jeph English drive with 2:04 remaining. A Jaidhen Oyao free threw pushed the score to 42-40 with 1:03 remaining.
Case — who else would it be? — drilled a 15-foot step-back jumper with 26.8 seconds left that tied the game.
ACS turned the ball over on the following possession, which set up Case’s second game winner in eight days — his overtime triple at the buzzer topped Wasilla on Feb. 18 at Wasilla High School.
That was nice. This one was better.
“That was the most wild thing that has ever happened to me,” said senior guard Frankie Marcelo, who was the first to greet Case after the shot. “When he shot it, I was like, ‘heck, yeah.’”
Kodiak used a stifling defense to get the crowd going in the first half. Senior Mason Mullan started the fun when he picked off a pass and finished with a layup. Ticman swiped ACS’ inbounds pass for an easy two that pushed Kodiak’s lead to nine. The Bears were off and running after that, building a 32-20 lead with 5:21 left in the third.
The game’s trajectory changed when Krug, who flushed a team-high 14 points, picked up his fourth foul just three minutes into the second half. However, Anderson kept his big man on the floor, and ACS took advantage of that, attacking inside knowing Kodiak’s defense would soften with Krug in foul trouble.
“I wanted him to play smart, and I wanted him to be mentally tough,” Anderson said.
ACS closed out the third quarter with an 11-4 run and pulled to within one point three times before grabbing the lead late in the fourth. Matt Sanders tallied 10 of his game-high 17 points during the final 12 minutes of the game.
Case would not have produced an all-time epic finish without ACS’ comeback.
“It was on Senior Night, too,” he said. “I definitely will remember this one.”
SATURDAY
Kodiak’s 64-52 victory on Saturday wasn’t as dramatic as Friday’s win, but it was just as meaningful.
The win secured Kodiak a top two seed for the Northern Lights Conference Championships as the Bears finished the regular season with an 8-2 conference record, 17-3 overall.
Colony leads the conference with a 7-1 record. If the Knights falter against ACS and Wasilla this week, the Bears will grab the top seed for the tournament that begins March 10 at Palmer High School.
Regardless of what transpires this week for Colony, Kodiak gobbled up a first-round bye by sweeping ACS.
“This is unchartered territory for us,” Anderson said. “A lot of things have happened to us. I don’t know if it is destiny or what it is. ... (We) played some close games with some tough teams and came out on top. We are right where we need to be. It says a lot about these kids’ heart and desire to win.”
Four Kodiak players reached double-figures in scoring: Krug (17), Connor Case (11), Mullan (11) and Ticman (10).
For Mullan, the 11 points was a career-high. The kid from Port Lions has gained more playing time off the bench in the past couple of weeks.
Mullan, a senior, played two seasons for Kodiak ESS — a 1A co-ed team for the island’s rural school students — before transferring to Kodiak High for his sophomore campaign.
“He is such a great ball-handler, sees things on the court, and doesn’t make very many mistakes,” Anderson said. “He is a great scorer. When I put him on the court, we don’t lose nothing.”
Kodiak led 18-10 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime. The Bears led by as many as 18 in the fourth period.
ACS — a former 3A power navigating its first season in the 4A classification — dropped to 3-4 in the NLC, 9-10 overall.
Wasilla is 4-3 in conference, while Palmer is 2-5 and Soldotna 0-9.
Saturday was the final home appearance for Kodiak seniors Shawn Case, Krug, Marcelo, Mullan, Joren Valdez, Brandon Dela Cruz and Lyndon Dela Cruz.
Friday
BEARS 45, LIONS 42
ACS 9 9 15 9 — 42
Kodiak 9 18 9 9 — 45
ACS (42) — Cruz 1 1-2 3, Malinis 2 0-1 4, Warren 1 0-0 2, Sanders 5 7-8 17, Cook 2 0-0 5, McGee 4 1-2 5, English 3 0-0 6, McFarland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-12 42.
Kodiak (45) — Ticman 3 0-0 7, Valdez 0 2-2 2, C. Case 2 0-0 5, Krug 6 0-0 14, S. Case 3 0-0 8, L. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 2, Marcelo 0 0-1 0, Mullan 2 0-0 4, B. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 2-8 45.
3-point goals: ACS 1 (Cook); Kodiak 7 (Krug 2, S. Case 2, B. Dela Cruz, Ticman, C. Case). Fouls: ACS 12, Kodiak 12. Fouled out — none.
Saturday
BEARS 64, LIONS 52
ACS 10 5 15 22 — 52
Kodiak 18 9 17 20 — 64
ACS (52) — Cruz 2 0-0 4, Malinis 2 9-12 13, Warren 0 0-0 0, Sanders 4 5-6 13, Cook 2 0-0 6, McGee 4 1-1 10, English 1 1-1 3, Oyao 0 1-2 1, McFarland 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 17-22 52
Kodiak (64) — Holland 0 0-0 0, J. Ticman 2 6-6 10, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 5 0-0 11, Krug 5 2-2 17, S. Case 3 1-3 8, L. Dela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Marcelo 2 2-2 6, Mullan 5 1-3 11, K. Ticman 0 0-0 0, B. Dela Cruz 0 1-2 1, Rohrer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-18 64.
3-point goals: ACS 3 (Cook 2, McGee); Kodiak 7 (Krug 5, C. Case, S. Case). Fouls: ACS 15, Kodiak 17. Fouled out — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.