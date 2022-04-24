The last time Hunter Williams and Jace Crall faced off as opposing pitchers was during the 2018 Kodiak Little League season. Both were budding young stars.
The two then spent two high school seasons together, before Crall’s family moved from The Rock to the Mat-Su Valley last summer.
That set up Friday’s anticipated showdown between Kodiak and Wasilla at the Rex Edward Matautia Invitational Tournament at Baranof Field.
Crall — a senior — drew the starting assignment for Wasilla, wearing the Warriors’ black and red pinstriped top.
“It was a little weird looking out there and seeing him in red and black,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said.
Williams, wearing Kodiak’s yellow top, started on the mound for Kodiak.
Both exchanged smiles when they pitched to each other in the first inning.
“It was weird and emotional,” Crall said.
Crall got the upper hand as his Warriors handed Kodiak a 14-4 six-inning loss.
Before the game, Kodiak recognized its seniors and included Crall. The gesture was kept secret by both coaches — Fox and Wasilla’s Ken Ottinger — and Crall’s father, Kenny.
“During the senior ceremony, I was holding back tears,” Crall said. “I had no idea they were going to do that. I’m glad they did. It was awesome.
“I’m just happy to be here and happy to play here again. I have a lot of great memories — awesome times playing baseball here.”
Fox wanted to honor Crall, a pivotal piece to last season’s state runner-up team. Crall was a first-team Southcentral Conference member and pitched six innings in the Division II state championship game against Palmer.
Before that, Crall was part of Kodiak Post 17’s upset of top-seeded Juneau at the 2018 state American Legion tournament.
“I knew he was going to be here for this tournament, and I just wanted to find a way to recognize him,” Fox said. “He is such a nice kid and a great baseball player. He had a lot of fun down here and was a big team leader for us.”
Crall’s new coach was more than pleased to add him to his roster. Ottinger said he is the binding element of his team that is fresh off a fourth-place finish at last year’s Division I state tournament.
“All I got to say is Kodiak, thank you for Crall,” Ottinger said. “What a wonderful kid. Very coachable, and you couldn’t ask for a better kid to coach.”
Crall did plenty in Wasilla’s win.
At the dish, he went 2-for-2, driving in two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies. He singled off Williams in the first and took him to the left-field warning track in the third.
Crall lasted three innings on the bump, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two.
“He did what he did for us,” Fox said. “He came in, worked hard, threw strikes, and got guys out.”
Crall did battle through wildness and hit a pair of batters in the first, leading to a run that tied the game at 1.
In the next inning, Kodiak took its first lead of the season on a two-out Owen Booth single that scored Alex Holland, who walked then stole his way to third.
The freshman Booth ended with two hits.
“He has a good contact bat and is putting the ball in play. That was good to see,” Fox said. “He had a big smile on his face. That was cool to see.”
The lead didn’t last long. Wasilla plated three the next inning and then put the game away with nine runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Williams went four innings, giving up five runs on five hits while fanning two and walking five on 90 pitches.
“That is the third outing for him, and he has gotten better in each one,” Fox said. “This time of the year, these are considered pre-season games. We are obviously trying to win them, but we are also trying to get some good work in. He has shown some good progression and is headed in the right direction.”
No Kodiak pitcher could get out Pedro Comacho. The junior hit a reverse cycle, blasting a home run in the first, a triple in the third, a double in the fifth and a single in the sixth. His day ended with five RBIs and three runs scored.
“It couldn’t happen to a better kid,” Ottinger said. “He is absolutely positive, a force all the time ... We are very happy for him.”
Kodiak trimmed Wasilla’s lead to 5-4 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Booth lined a one-out single to left and scored on Williams’ majestic triple to center. Nate Baker followed with a single to right that scored Williams.
“We can score runs, and we can score runs against good teams. Our pitchers can get guys out. It is just some of the mental miscues and physical ones that are the difference,” Fox said.
SATURDAY
Kodiak finished the four-day tournament with a 10-2 five-inning loss to Colony that dropped the Bears to 0-6.
Jon Flerchinger had a single and scored both of Kodiak’s runs. Baker and Olsen had singles.
Drake Gallagher had three singles for Colony. The Knights went 2-2 in the tournament, with both wins against Kodiak.
CHAMPIONSHIP
South Anchorage’s Curtis Hebert had himself a tournament. On Wednesday, he belted a grand slam and drove in eight runs and in Saturday’s championship game he no-hit Wasilla in a 15-1 four-inning win.
Hebert struck out seven and walked two to lead the Wolverines to their third Matautia title. They also won in 2015 and 2017.
Oliver Brown, whose mom graduated from Kodiak High School, laced a pair of doubles to lead a South 13-hit attack.
