DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Jisselle Blanco waits for a serve during a volleyball match against Wasilla earlier this season at Kodiak High School.  

After seeing a double-digit lead turn into a two-point loss in the fourth set, Kodiak didn’t pout. Instead, the Bears got motivated. 

Third-seeded Kodiak overwhelmed No. 2 Wasilla in the fifth set, building a 10-point lead en route to upsetting the Warriors in a thrilling 26-24, 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 15-7 opening-round victory at the Northern Lights Conference Championships Thursday in Wasilla.

