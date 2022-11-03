After seeing a double-digit lead turn into a two-point loss in the fourth set, Kodiak didn’t pout. Instead, the Bears got motivated.
Third-seeded Kodiak overwhelmed No. 2 Wasilla in the fifth set, building a 10-point lead en route to upsetting the Warriors in a thrilling 26-24, 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 15-7 opening-round victory at the Northern Lights Conference Championships Thursday in Wasilla.
What did Kodiak veteran coach Amy Willis tell her players between sets to fire them up?
“We just talked about getting the job done. We knew we could do it. They had done it twice,” Willis said. “They were very determined. These are tiny women who were determined to get this win today.”
Kodiak washed away an eight-game NLC tourney losing skid with its first postseason victory since beating Wasilla in the 2015 championship match. The Bears advance to play Colony in tonight’s semifinal match at 7. The top-seeded Knights defeated Soldotna in four sets. The Stars took out Palmer in the tournament's first game.
What’s at stake? Just a spot in Saturday’s championship match and a guaranteed berth to the state tournament, a place Kodiak hasn’t been since 2015. The loser isn’t eliminated but would have to win one more match to reach the championship match in the true double-elimination tournament.
“Usually, we are the team that is struggling at regions, a team that doesn’t rise to its potential. Today they just hit the mark,” Willis said.
Kodiak (3-6 NLC) set the tone early by erasing an 18-10 deficit to steal the first set away from Wasilla — a team that took two matches from the Bears on The Rock in October.
It was an intense match after that, with both teams landing punches. Kodiak went into the fourth set up 2-1 and was feeling good after building a 17-7 lead. Credit Wasilla — 6-2 during the NLC regular season — for not folding. The Warriors — a team that boasts four players who are over 6 feet tall — went on a kill frenzy to grab a 21-20 lead.
Kodiak didn’t crumble, though, and had match point at 24-23. Wasilla stayed alive by slamming three kills to force a fifth set.
The final set wasn’t close. The Bears jumped to 5-1 and went on cruise control with senior Arianna Amodo serving up seven straight serves — two resulting in aces. She had three for the match.
“That is usually not her strong suit, and she dug deep,” Willis said. “There was a guest speaker here last night (Wednesday) who talked about digging deep, and Amodo dug really deep.”
Senior outside hitter Kristen Carstens led Kodiak with 17 kills, 19 digs and four service aces. Junior Jisselle Blanco added 12 kills, 21 digs and five service aces. Senior Avie Arevalo had 31 digs and senior Alliah Baisa had 25 assists.
“We always rally around Kristen, but there are five athletes on the floor that work so incredibly hard to get the job done,” Willis said. “I’m just so proud of the ones who got on the floor and the ones on the bench who cheered and supported.”
