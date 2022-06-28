Hunter Williams helped the Kenai Twins knock off a Lower 48 opponent and emerge from the opening day of the Bill Miller/Lance Coz Big Fish Wood Bat Tournament 2-0.
Kenai Post 20 started Tuesday with a 6-5 win over Buffalo, Minnesota, and finished the day with a 3-2 victory over Bartlett.
Williams — a rising senior at Kodiak High School — notched the victory against Buffalo, becoming the first player from Kodiak to be on a team that defeated a Lower 48 teams in years.
History, for sure.
The hard-throwing right-hander used 86 pitches to navigate four innings. He gave up four runs — two earned — on three hits while punching out four and walking four.
Williams left with a 5-4 lead. Soldotna’s Atticus Gibson preserved the win by pitching three innings or one-run ball.
Williams was 0-for-4 but did score one of the Twins’ six runs.
In the nightcap, Williams handled shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a run scored from the second spot in the order.
Kenai pitching twirled a two-hitter but was plagued by five walks.
Bartlett scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Twins’ lead to 3-2 and had the tying run on second base when the last out was made.
Kenai (10-6) plays Napoleon, Ohio — the Alaska 529 Midseason Classic winner that ended Sunday in Anchorage — at 4 p.m. today.
Napoleon topped Buffalo 4-0 and Bartlett 10-0 to begin the tournament in Kenai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.