The past two days have not been kind to the Kenai Twins.
The Twins suffered their second American Legion baseball league loss in as many days, this time dropping a 5-3 decision to Eagle River Wednesday in Eagle River.
The defeat puts Kenai at 6-6 in league and in survival mode to qualify for the state tournament.
With four league games left, Kenai is in sixth place in the American Division and on the outside of the playoff chase.
The top eight teams in the 15-team league qualify for the state tournament that begins July 21 in Anchorage.
Kenai has league games left against Chugiak, Palmer, East and West.
Kenai held a 2-1 lead until Eagle River, the leader of the American Division with an 11-0 record, tied the game in the fourth. The Wolves then took the lead with a three-run fifth inning.
A Hunter Williams run-scoring double in the seventh cut Eagle River’s lead to 5-3.
Williams — a rising senior at Kodiak High School — also drew a pair of walks and scored a run in the first inning.
Atticus Gibson allowed five runs – four earned — on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings for Kenai. He punched out three and walked two.
Two Eagle River pitchers limited Kenai to five hits — Gibson had two of them.
NONLEAGUE
Eagle River grabbed the nonleague game 6-4.
Olson and Williams both went 0-for-1.
On Saturday, Kenai (11-11 overall) is at Chugiak for a league/nonleague doubleheader. That is followed by a Sunday league/nonleague doublheader at Palmer.
