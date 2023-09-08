As the only prep team on the island this week, Kodiak tennis is in the spotlight.
And it’s not often the Bears with the rackets are at home. Today’s and Saturday’s matches against Region III foe Wasilla represent only the third time in program history that Kodiak is the home team on the scorecard.
It’s not like the program is an infant. Kodiak tennis has been around since 2007. The Bears’ first home competition was in 2015 when The Rock hosted Colony and Palmer in the inaugural Region III Championships. It wasn’t until 2021 that the Bears hosted Wasilla and Palmer for their second meet at Baranof Park.
Today’s games against Wasilla starts at 6 p.m., while Saturday matches start at 10 a.m.
What does Kodiak’s team look like? That is still to be determined.
“Without seeing what the other teams are like, we just are not going to know how strong we are. And the Valley had a big turnout this year, is what I hear,” Johnston said.
The Bears have 10 players — four girls and six guys — on the roster. It is one of the smallest turnouts in head coach Steve Johnston’s lengthy tenure. The coach said the program has peaked at close to 30 players.
“We have been actively recruiting girls, but nobody has bit,” Johnston said.
With only four ladies, Kodiak is one short of filling a full lineup. A lineup consists of two single division players, a mixed doubles team and a doubles team.
The girls’ squad consists of Scout DeVries (singles), Evelyn Eaker (mixed doubles), Kori Longrich (doubles) and Moeyo Tanaka (doubles).
The plus with only having a roster of four ladies is that there will be no cuts. They all qualify for the Region III Championships Sept. 25-26 in Anchorage.
Kodiak’s boys are represented by Angus Bruce (singles), Anthony Olazabal (singles), Aiden Hagle (doubles), Makoto Seto (doubles), Owen Magnuson (mixed doubles) and Hector Aquiles.
“I’m excited to see how well we do,” Johnston said.
After spending last weekend making sushi for a fundraiser dinner, Kodiak’s spikers are returning to the court. The Bears play at Colony today and Saturday in Northern Lights Conference matches.
Today’s match starts at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s match begins at 12:30 p.m.
Kodiak started the NLC campaign with a two-match split with Soldotna. Colony — last season’s NLC runner-up — has played nothing but tournaments to start the season. According to Maxpreps.com, the Knights are 7-6 in tournament sets.
Colony finished third at last year’s 4A state tournament. Kodiak fell to Colony in a semifinal at last year’s NLC Championships.
Sept. 8-9 — vs. Wasilla at Baranof Park
Sept. 14-16 — at Colony, Palmer and Wasilla
Sept. 25-26 — at Region III Championships in Anchorage
Sept. 6-7 — State Championships in Anchorage
