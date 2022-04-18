Thunder Mountain completed a four-game softball sweep of Kodiak with 18-10 and 15-6 victories at Baranof Field.
The losses dropped Kodiak to 12-5 overall.
The four losses to the Falcons come a week after Kodiak won its first Emerald Isle Invitational by defeating North Pole in the championship game.
“I walk away from this weekend seeing things that we need to polish up on and get better where last week was like, ‘Holy cow, we really did that well,”’ Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said.
The coach is looking forward to a week of practice, which is something that didn’t happen last week as the Thunder Mountain series started on Wednesday.
“We are going to take advantage of every bit of it,” Bolen said.
FRIDAY
A nine-run final inning pushed Thunder Mountain to a come-from-behind 18-10 victory at a wet and windy Baranof Field.
Kodiak clung to a 10-9 lead entering the fourth frame. The Falcons’ bats heated up, pounding out eight of their 14 hits in the decisive inning.
Until then, Kodiak pitcher Shanoah Spear did an admirable job keeping the high-powered Thunder Mountain offense at bay on a day when it was hard to grip the softball.
Spear authored a scoreless third inning after Kodiak took a one-run lead with a seven-run second inning. The right-hander ended with five strikeouts.
In the bottom of the third, the Bears were two minutes away from ending the game via the 90-minute time limit when Carlie Lee grounded out to second for the final out of the inning.
That pushed the game to the fourth and the Falcons did the most with their extra opportunity.
Left-handed slap hitter Anne-Alese Rentrop led Thunder Mountain’s attack with three singles and three RBIs from the leadoff spot.
Jack Lovejoy ended her two-game home run streak but still drove in two on a double and two singles. Rileyanna Payne plated three runs on a double and a triple, while Ashlyn Gates collected three RBIs.
The weather didn’t bother Kodiak’s Carlie Lee. She lined an inside-the-park two-run home run in the first inning, then laced a two-run single in the second. Jadin Christiansen followed Lee’s single with a run-scoring triple.
Spear, Ashlyn Bolen and Alison Narog all tallied a single and drove in a run.
Gates relieved Lovejoy in the second inning and blanked Kodiak for 2 innings while striking out five to notch the win.
SATURDAY
Thunder Mountain unleashed 19 hits and scored every inning to pick up a 15-6 five-inning win.
Riley Harp and Payne each notched three hits and drove in three runs for Thunder Mountain. Lovejoy added three hits and two RBIs.
Bolen went 2 for 3 with a three-run inside-the-park home run. Kate Holland smacked a double and a triple, while Luana Farmer legged out a double.
Harp struck out five and walked five to earn the victory. Spear fanned three and walked four.
“I’m disappointed in our play, but I’m glad we got to go up against this caliber of competition. I have been a fan of Thunder Mountain ever since I was hired. I was glad the girls got to see a well-oiled machine.”
