Mike Kerwood shot to victory in the second rimfire benchrest match of the season at Salonie Creek on June 19.
Kerwood tallied a perfect 400 points and peppered the bullseye 33 times. The top five shooters were all separated by four points.
Bob White was second with 399 points (30 bullseyes), Velma Vining was third with 398 points (32), Erik Berggren was fourth with 397 points (26), John King was fifth with 397 points (24) and Andy Finke was sixth (14).
“It takes only one errant shot or two to move from first place to fifth,” event organizer Kerwood wrote in an email. “One or two erratic shots — out of 40 — is easy, even if the winds are calm.”
