With an energized home crowd, Kodiak fought off match point after match point. Six, to be exact. The Bears needed at least one more, though.
Colony silenced the fans who showed up in force for Saturday’s Dig Pink match with a kill by Vanessa Schachle and a service ace by Charlee Clark to polish off the sweep with an intense 32-30 third-set victory.
The Knights took the first two sets 26-24 and 25-18, and flew home with two Northern Lights Conference victories that pushed their record to 5-1.
Colony grabbed Friday’s opener 14-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.
Both coaches were impressed with how their squads handled Saturday’s third set — one of the most intense sets played in recent memory at Kodiak High School.
“It was exciting for me because we have struggled with finishing as a program this year,” Colony coach Katie Oxspring said. “It is easy for everybody to be mentally calm when the score is 0-0, but what are you saying to yourself when it is 24-24, 25-25, 26-26.”
The final set was an instant classic, with 13 ties and 14 lead changes. Both teams overcame deficits — Kodiak was down 10-3 and Colony was down 21-15.
The Bears had set point at 24-23 and the Knights had match points at 25-24, 26-25, 27-26, 28-27, 29-28 and 30-29 before finally finishing it off.
“I gave a lot of specific detailed instructions to the players, and they adapted. I’m just proud of that,” said Kodiak coach Donn Sofranes. “They just kept delivering. The athletes were motivated to take that set.”
The loss dropped Kodiak to 0-4 in the NLC, 0-5 overall in best-of-5 matches.
Sofranes, a longtime C squad coach for Kodiak, was filling in for varsity coach Amy Willis, who was attending to family in the Lower 48, but watching on Facebook livestream.
After dropping Friday’s set, Sofranes went home and game-planned for Saturday. He was up until 2:30 a.m.
“My body was tired, but my brain was shooting a lot of electricity,” Sofranes said. “Coach Amy trusted me to fill this role. I wore this role and hopefully I delievered.”
Sofranes used his bench players more on Saturday, subbing in Avie Arevalo for first-team NLC standout Kristen Carstens in the back row.
That move paid off as Carstens preserved energy for when Kodiak needed her the most — the third set.
Carstens powered down four of her team-high 11 kills in the final set and came up with clutch plays down the stretch. The all-around talent also racked up 13 digs and seven blocks — four solo.
“I wanted to utilize my strongest players where it mattered — towards the end of the match,” Sofranes said. “It showed how effective she (Carstens) is when she is not exhausted.”
Kodiak also got seven kills and 19 digs from Jisselle Blanco, 17 digs from Brittney Llorente and 17 assists from Alliah Baisa.
Kodiak was tasked with shutting down a Wasilla team that featured four girls that stood over 6 feet, including 6-foot, 4-inch sophomore Layla Hays.
“It is noticeable, but it doesn’t make them any better at volleyball,” Oxspring said. “It might make some things easier, but my taller ones are young.”
Schachle led Wasilla with 16 kills, while Rylee Pitney had 13 and Hays seven.
Those three kept the pressure on Kodiak’s defense, which impressed Oxspring.
“They don’t give up,” she said about Kodiak. “If the ball is up, it is coming back over.”
Carstens led Kodiak on Friday with a double-double of 15 kills and 16 digs. Llorente had 27 digs, while Blanco added 19 digs.
This was the final home weekend for seniors Carstens, Arianna Amodo, Baisa, Mikaela Price, Llorente and Arevalo. The six were honored before Friday’s match.
