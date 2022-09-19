On race day, Campbell Peterson spends her morning fueling up on scrambled eggs and toast. She spices the eggs up with salt and pepper but passes on the ketchup. The toast is smothered in strawberry or raspberry jam.
The Chugiak senior has discovered that it is her breakfast of champions.
“I love eggs because they are so easy to digest, and they taste good — they are not super sugary and are healthy. It makes me feel the way I want to feel.”
That recipe has worked for Peterson. After being the runner-up finisher at last season’s Division I Cross Country State Championships, Peterson hasn’t lost.
The senior extended her winning streak to five with a history-making run Friday at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
Chugiak’s star runner made Kodiak’s home 5-kilometer grueling course look easy. She zipped through the park in a speedy 19 minutes, 33.9 seconds, which placed her eighth on the all-time course list.
Peterson joined a top 10 that includes some big names in Alaska high school running — Allie Ostrander (17:34), Kendall Kramer (18:34), Kristi Klinnert (18:43), Kikkan Randall (18:54), Domonique Colberg (19:15), Jaymi Bethea (19:22), Jenna Ford (19:27), Alyssa Hutchins (19:38) and Chloe Ivanoff (19:39).
“That is amazing. I can’t believe it,” said Peterson on cracking the top 10. “I didn’t feel great going into it, but I just put what I had on the course. I think it worked really well. I’m really happy for everyone who came out to support.”
The familiarity with the course and the loaded field worked in Peterson’s favor.
A year ago, she turned a time of 19:54.5, which placed her 13th on the list. In that dual meet race against Kodiak, she was upfront by herself.
Friday’s meet was one of the most impressive fields of girls assembled at The Fort. Pushing Peterson were her teammates and top runners from Soldotna and Colony.
The top five finishers all produced top 50 Fort times — Chugiak’s Addison Capozzi landed 18th (20:02.2), Soldotna’s Sophia Jedlicki 27th (20:20.6), Chugiak’s Petra Knox 30th (20:25.8), Colony’s Ella Hopkins 33rd (20:27.8).
“I’m going to have a lot of updating to do on the top 50 list after the race today,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “That is by far the strongest girls field we have seen in a long time. Pretty great to see.”
It was headlined by Peterson, who Mortenson described as gritty.
“She leads races aggressively — some might say it’s not the smartest way to run a race because she just takes the pace out hot and dares people to come with her,” said Mortenson, a former star runner at Grace Christian School.
Peterson covered the first kilometer of Friday’s race in 3 minutes, 35 seconds. That is a sub-18-minute pace — territory only the great Ostrander has sniffed at Abercrombie.
The pace slowed a bit after that scorching start.
“Even though she slows down, she doesn’t slow down as much as everybody else who tries to stick with her,” Mortenson said.
A lot of those girls are Peterson’s teammates. The Mustangs placed 11 runners inside the top 14 to easily take the team title with 21 points, way ahead of the 56 points Colony produced.
Peterson said everybody supports everybody on the team and credits the coaching staff for building a dominant program.
“It’s a dream. I’ve always loved this sport, but last year and this year, especially when we have really become competitive in what we love to do has just been amazing,” she said.
Junior Abigail Harver paced Kodiak with her 21st-place finish with a time of 22:38.4. Freshman Haiden Holforty was 29th in 23:37.2, junior Hannah McCarthy was 35th in 24:54.3, junior Cassidy Foster was 36th in 25:09.0 and sophomore Oceana Brockman was 41st in 26:35.2.
Kodiak placed fifth with 125 points.
“I saw a lot of improvement. Great times from Abby and Haiden,” Mortenson said. “Every race this season, I feel like our girls are just getting stronger and more confident in ways they are attacking the races.”
BOYS
Racing without two of its varsity runners, Kodiak placed second with 53 points — 30 points behind Colony.
Max Robinson — the Bears’ top runner the past two weeks — and Jake Sarnowski were with Kodiak’s swimming team in Anchorage over the weekend.
With Robinson absent, junior Bengt Anderson and sophomore Joseph Hathaway battled for the top spot. Anderson got it, finishing fifth in 18:14.4 — .4 seconds and a place ahead of Hathaway.
Sophomore Miles Grimes in ninth (18:26.2), senior Tyler Holforty in 15th (18:44.9) and junior Elias Litzow in 18th (19:02.3) rounded out Kodiak’s scoring runners.
“Our boys are definitely looking sharper every week,” Mortenson said. “They definitely looked a little better this weekend than they did last weekend. But, again, we are in our heavy training mode and it is OK to not run your best quite yet — we are shooting for state.”
The pace was slower than expected in a field that featured Colony senior Matthew Rongitsch, who won in 17:22.0. His time was a minute off his season-best time and didn’t come close to cracking the top 50 Fort Abercrombie list.
“It’s possible that once he felt like he had the win, he coasted it in. Our course can be kind of rough on your legs,” Mortenson said.
Boys
Team — 1. Colony 23; 2. Kodiak 53; 3. Chugiak 54; 4. Soldotna 104.
Individual
1. Matthew Rongitsch, Col, 17:22.0; 2. Zac Cheyette, Col, 17:29.3; 3. Coby Marvin, Col, 17:43.9; 4. Mason Newell, Chu, 17:59.7; 5. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 18:14.4; 6. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 18:14.5; 7. Tobias Bunchanan, Col, 18:20.3; 8. Jacob Strausbaugh, Sol, 18:21.9; 9. Miles Grimes, Kod, 18:26.2; 10. Jayden Rice, Col, 18:29.8; 11. Owen Hayes, Chu, 18:30.2; 12. Aaron Mehl, Chu, 18:41.8; 13. Kaiden Bodkin, Chu, 18:42.4; 14. River Johnson, Chu, 18:44.2; 15. Tyler Holforty, Kod, 18:44.9; 16. David Penfield, Chu, 18:56.6; 17. Jack Schamber, Chu, 18:56.9; 18. Elias Litzow, Kod, 19:02.3; 19. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 19:06.0; 20. Owen Farr, Chu, 19:07.6; 21. Robert Fields, Chu, 19:11.5; 22. Elias Johnson, Chu, 19:12.3; 23. Corbin Wilson, Col, 19:12.3; 24. Caleb Hilty, Col, 19:12.6; 25. Chandon Lutz, Col, 19:17.4; 26. Colton Bobo, Chu, 19:29.3; 27. Jonathan Gordon, Sol, 19:32.7; 28. Matias Ramirez, Col, 19:36.4; 29. Elijah Jedlicki, Sol, 19:40.8; 30. Isaac Kristich, Col, 19:43.5; 31. Ram Caballa, Kod, 19:44.9; 32. Levi Mickelson, Sol, 19:51.4; 33. Andrew Cox, Sol, 19:58.2; 34. Colin Urbanus, Chu, 20:02.1; 35. Benjamin Ringsmuth, Chu, 20:02.7; 36. Landen Alford, Kod, 20:09.2; 37. Paxson Williams, Kod, 20:11.5; 38. Isaiah Panthin, Kod, 20:14.6; 39. Isaac Chavarria, Sol, 20:15.8; 40. Landon Bobo, Chu, 20:28.7; 41. Liam Long, Kod, 20:28.7; 42. Finnley Loop, Sol, 20:35.9; 43. Isaiah Dickson, Sol, 20:50.4; 44. Brenden Jones, Sol, 20:50.8; 45. Gabriel Koehler, Kod, 21:07.1; 46. CJ Ancheta, Kod, 21:17.3; 47. Makoto Seto, Kod, 21:18.5; 48. Manuel Silva, Kod, 21:37.5; 49. Parker Richards, Sol, 21:38.7; 50. Jon Bradbury, Kod, 22:00.0; 51. Devin Sharratt, Kod, 22:08.8; 52. Jonah Stewart, Kod, 22:25.6; 53. Noble Cassidy, Sol, 22:58.3; 54. Stuart Saltonstall, Kod, 23:11.6; 55. Jed Overbeek, Kod, 23:43.4; 56. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 23:44.6; 57. Lamar Klier, Kod, 23:45.0; 58. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 24:19.4; 59. Jeremiah Panthin, Kod, 27:28.0; 60. John Eaton, Kod, 30:55.4; 61. Jayden Martinez, Kod, 34:34.4.
Girls
Team — 1. Chugiak 21; 2. Colony 56; 3. Soldotna 67; 4. Glennallen 120; 5. Kodiak 125.
Individual
1. Campbell Peterson, Chu, 19:33.9; 2. Addison Capozzi, Chu, 20:02.2; 3. Sophia Jedlicki, Sol, 20:20.6; 4. Petra Knox, Chu, 20:25.8; 5. Ella Hopkins, Col, 20:27.8; 6. Kiley Dennis, Chu, 20:40.1; 7. Morgan Ainsworth, Col, 20:50.7; 8. Allison Macy, Chu, 21:09.4; 9. Emily Moore, Chu, 21:13.2; 10. Alliyah Fields, Chu, 21:26.8; 11. Ada Burrup, Chu, 21:31.5; 12. Ellen Kruchoski, Chu, 21:38.5; 13. Tania Boonstra, Sol, 21:46.2; 14. Hannah Shaha, Chu, 21:47.9; 15. Samantha Jensen, Chu, 21:49.3; 16. Annie Burns, Sol, 21:57.5; 17. Rachel Danz, Col, 22:10.3; 18. Hannah Bodkin, Chu, 22:10.5; 19. Shea Alaniva, Col, 22:13.1; 20. Teagan Rude, Glen, 22:25.6; 21. Abigail Harver, Kod, 22:38.4; 22. Audra Burrill, Chu, 22:45.8; 23. Azalea Daugherty, Chu, 22:46.8; 24. Stella Rose, Col, 22:59.1; 25. Madison Roberts, Col, 23:12.2; 26. Lucy Shea, Col, 23:15.9; 27. Kaytlin McAnelly, Sol, 23:30.2; 28. Delanie Wagers, Sol, 23:36.2; 29. Haiden Holforty, Kod, 23:37.2; 30. Brynna Gerlach, Glen, 23:46.7; 31. Kayla Abbott, Glen, 24:01.5; 32. Laurel Johnson, Sol, 24:14.5; 33. Megan Whittom, Sol, 24:18.1; 34. Cheyenne Fields, Glen, 24:32.1; 35. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 24:54.3; 36. Cassidy Foster, Kod, 25:09.0; 37. Ariana Cannava, Sol, 25:19.6; 38. Adele Tacey, Sol, 25:25.1; 39. Anaulie Sedivy, Sol, 25:41.7; 40. Ashley Dahlman, Sol, 25:43.1; 41. Oceana Brockman, Kod, 26:35.2; 42. Chisana Korth, Glen, 27:03.7; 43. Annie Olson, Kod, 27:47.3; 44. Raylie Sutherland, Glen, 29:06.0; 45. Mia Baxter, Kod, 29:53.9; 46. Falyn Costello, Kod, 29:58.0; 47. Emmagale Counselor, Kod, 34:44.
