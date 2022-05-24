Jackson Krug made only one of 100 shots in a free-throw shooting contest in seventh grade, missing the backboard at least 50 times.
After that kind of performance, nobody would have second-guessed Krug if he decided to end his basketball career right then.
Instead, Krug went to work.
“That summer, he went to the basketball court by the (Kodiak) Christian School, which is where we lived, and he shot basketballs all summer long,” said Dustin Krug, his father.
The younger Krug’s dedication paid off as he appeared in varsity games as a freshman and ended his Kodiak High School career as a two-time first-team Northern Lights Conference forward.
Now, the kid who converted only .01% of his free throws as a seventh-grader is off to college. Krug recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play men’s basketball for Lassen Community College in Susanville, California.
He was joined at the signing table by his parents, Dustin and Tricia, and his basketball teammates and coach, David Anderson.
“This felt like a big weight off my shoulders,” Krug said. “It was fun.”
Krug watched his swimming teammates — Ian Rocheleau and Nick Carver — sign letters of intent earlier this year. So it was only a matter of time before the big man signed his.
He said NCAA Division II schools Western Washington University and University of Alaska Anchorage expressed interest, but ultimately he picked Lassen — a school his family is familiar with. Dustin — a graduate of Kodiak High — played baseball for Lassen before getting drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 1998.
“It just felt like home,” Krug said. “It’s going to open up a lot more opportunities.”
Dustin’s college baseball coach is now the athletic director of Lassen. That helped in the recruiting process.
“It’s going to be a good experience for him. He is going to be well taken care of and do well,” Dustin said.
Krug — a 6-foot-6 forward with an outside game — tallied 546 career points. That number would have been bigger had his junior season not been canceled because of COVID. As a senior, he led Kodiak with 13.6 points per game and helped the Bears win the Northern Lights Conference title and finish seventh at the Division I state tournament.
Anderson said Krug was close to being voted the NLC MVP.
“He has improved tremendously and is one of the hardest-working kids I have ever coached,” Anderson said. “He is always in shape — I never had to worry about that, especially with swimming. He has worked hard on his game and is constantly dribbling a basketball and shooting free throws. The next level is going to be good for him.”
Krug admitted he was “really bad” in middle school but never lost the passion for the game. He spent hours shooting at a wooden hoop near his house, imitating his NBA heroes.
“My parents would have to come and find me, and I would always be at the court by myself,” he said.
Being a state champion swimmer, Krug thought about swimming in college, but he wanted to continue his hoops career and join the list of former Kodiak players who played college basketball. Lassen competes in the Golden Valley Conference.
“I just want to see how hard I can compete with grown men,” he said. “I can’t wait to show people who don’t know me — around the state and around the country — what I can do.”
