A shakeup in the Railbelt Conference has pushed Kodiak hockey’s season-opening game to Nov. 10.
The Bears’ original schedule had them opening up their second season of high school hockey Friday against defending Division II champion Houston at the Baranof Park ice rink.
Well, that changed when the Alaska School Activities Association moved Houston to the Division II Aurora Conference.
According to Kodiak head coach John Glover, relocating Houston was warranted as the conferences were lopsided last season.
The Aurora Conference now houses five teams, with Delta, Monroe, North Pole and Tri-Valley welcoming Houston.
Kodiak will now open the season Nov. 10 at the Palmer Stars/Stripes Tournament. The Bears will see Division I competition during the three-day tournament.
“It actually turned out better for us because we have quite a few of our varsity players that are swimming and qualified for the state meet,” Glover said.
Noah Coulter and Theron Glover will be diving Friday and Saturday at the state swimming and diving meet in Anchorage. Their hockey teammates will scrimmage a men’s team at 8 p.m. Saturday at Baranof Park.
Losing two games with Houston isn’t the only change to Kodiak’s schedule. Homer — Division II state champions in 2020 and 2021 — are not fielding a team this season.
“Homer is a real surprise because they have had such a strong program the last 10 years” Glover said. “They had a ton of seniors graduate, and from what I have gathered, they (ASAA) wouldn’t allow them to do a junior varsity-only schedule.”
Homer placed third at the 2022 Division II state tournament and topped Kodiak 7-2 and 7-0 during the regular season.
With the loss of Houston and Homer, the Railbelt Conference has dropped to five teams this season — Kodiak, Juneau, Kenai, Palmer and Soldotna.
That also means four fewer games for Kodiak on an already skinny schedule. The Bears were slated to host Homer Jan. 13-14. Glover said he is trying to fill the open weekend with another visiting team.
“If we can get another school to come down, we are absolutely going to do it,” Glover said.
If that doesn’t happen, Kodiak will play an 11-game regular season, with home dates against Juneau (Dec. 9-10) and Palmer (Jan. 27-28). The Bears play at Kenai (Nov. 18-19) and Soldotna (Dec. 2-3).
Kodiak debuted as a program in 2022 with a 13-game schedule. The team went 2-11, 0-11 in the tough Railbelt Conference, where six of the seven teams qualified for the state tournament.
Glover would love to see a schedule dotted with more games, but he also knows this is a young, growing program.
“We just need the exposure and the experience of it,” Glover said.
