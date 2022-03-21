Kodiak Hockey League 18U closed its season by going 1-3 at the A state tournament March 12-14 in Wasilla.
“We had a great season, incrementally getting better as we play more games off-island,” Kodiak coach Josh McCarthy said.
Kodiak’s lone victory was 3-2 over Palmer. The islanders fell to Homer (2-1), Jr. Avalanche (2-1) and HCF (5-0).
McCarthy was encouraged with the close loss to Homer — a team Kodiak lost to three times this season (high school and club) by a combined score of 23-2. Homer beat Juenau 2-1 in the championship game of the nine-team tournament.
“I would say we are getting more experience every year,” McCarthy said. “Everyone worked hard to prove we are a great team, and I think there will be great things to come next season.”
Colin McCarthy led Kodiak with three goals and one assist. Noah Schrof and George Aquino each netted a goal.
Gavin Baxter, Rowan Wyzskowski, Noah Coulter and Theron Glover all picked up an assist.
Goalie Oscar Klausner saved 62 of 73 shots.
McCarthy thanked the community’s support and the parents for making the season happen.
