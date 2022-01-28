When Madisyn Sickafoose was tasked with writing an essay for a scholarship application, the Kodiak High School senior dedicated the space to a woman who helped change her outlook on life — Amy Willis.
Sickafoose — in all reality — shouldn’t be here. At the age of 6, she was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma. After 10 months of chemotherapy, she became septic with a 112-degree fever. Doctors told the family it was time to say goodbye to her. Sickafoose fought. An MRI revealed she was cancer-free two months later, but her left arm would always be stuck at a 90-degree angle. A chance of an everyday life washed away.
Following five painful years of remission, Sickafoose had enough. So she had her left arm amputated. That procedure opened up a whole new world, including playing volleyball — a sport she wanted to play before the operation.
In the eighth grade, Willis gave her that chance, then again as a high schooler. Sickafoose is graduating in a few months, having spent four years in Willis’ program.
Willis, Kodiak High’s volleyball coach, challenges her players to do hard things, and Sickafoose did, learning how to serve, spike and pass one-handed.
“Amy is one of the major role models in my life. She pushes her players to do things that she knows we can do regardless of if we know we can do it,” Sickafoose said. “She has changed my outlook on life tremendously. She changed how I look at myself. I have a physical disability, and she took a chance on me.”
Willis isn’t a coach hung up on wins but instead focuses on sending good humans into the world. The state and the Northwest region have noticed what has happened inside her program.
Kodiak’s longtime coach recently bagged a major award, selected as the 2020-21 National Federation of High Schools Northwest Sectional Volleyball Coach of the Year. Willis — the Alaska School Activities Association’s coach of the year — earned the honor over candidates from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
“Amy is amazing in so many ways. Coaching is not just about volleyball for Amy. Don’t get me wrong, she is competitive and likes to win, but ultimately she is a role model in these young ladies’ lives,” said Debbie Rohrer, activity director at Kodiak High School. “She will be that coach for some athletes, that will look back on their years in high school, and she will be the one they say helped mold them to be who they are today.”
That’s never more apparent than when Willis enters the gym for a night of City League volleyball and 98% of the ladies on the court are players she has coached.
“It makes me feel happy that we have been able to inspire people to have a lifelong love of this sport and to keep pursuing it,” Willis said.
Winning the award flattered Willis, but at the same time, she questioned why she won, considering Kodiak didn’t have a traditional season in 2020. Because of the pandemic, the Bears could not travel or compete with another school. That didn’t stop Willis from giving her players a semblance of a season during a time of uncertainty. The team held tryouts and competed against community members throughout the two months they were allowed to practice before the school district switched to remote learning because of rising COVID cases. Willis even honored the six seniors, who she referred to as true leaders of the team, during a ceremony with limited spectators.
“They were so good, caring and compassionate. Honestly, I shed more tears than they did about our season,” Willis said. “They were so much fun to be with. I wouldn’t have missed coaching those kids for anything.”
Willis acknowledged a lofty award like this usually goes to a coach with a winning, powerhouse program. Kodiak had a 0-0 record in 2020. However, the practice season let Willis and her coaching staff teach the game and instill life lessons to the players.
“At the end of the day, so few athletes get to compete at the collegiate level, and of course, if that is somebody’s goal, we want to help them achieve that, but we really want them to be great humans and understand the importance of teamwork and kindness — taking care of each other,” she said.
Willis has done plenty of winning. Half of her 14 seasons have ended at the Division I state tournament. She is the only coach in program history to win a Northern Lights Conference championship, achieving the feat in 1996, 2013 and 2015.
Believe it or not, winning was the driving force behind Willis becoming a coach. Victories were a rarity when she played for Kodiak in the 1980s, but she tasted success playing for a community college in Washington state, then for the University of Alaska Anchorage — she earned the Seawolves’ most improved player award in 1990.
“That lit a spark under me that we (Kodiak) could be better,” Willis said.
Willis, her husband, Jim, and two daughters moved back to the island, and she took over the program in 1996 from departing coach J.D. Cole. She experienced instant success and has turned volleyball into one of the school’s blockbuster sports.
“She’ll do just about anything to inspire her kids,” said Larry LeDoux, the Kodiak Island Borough School District superintendent. “Mostly, what I love about Amy is that she really loves kids. Every one of her students.”
Willis’ style of coaching is unique, celebrating her players’ accomplishments with jubilant celebrations that display her passion for the game and her athletes. She has even gone as far as to wear a pink tutu while coaching.
“Sometimes, I am willing to make a fool out of myself in order to help the girls know that it is OK,” Willis said. “You can be serious about what you are doing, but you don’t have to do it seriously. It is OK to make fun of yourself. … I encourage them to be brave when they can.”
Willis’ dad, Duane Freeman, introduced her to the sport by letting her tag along for his City League games. However, her middle school coach, Sarah Babbitt, sent her into a never-ending volleyball journey.
“She looked at me and said, ‘You have potential,’” Willis said. “That was probably the first time anybody outside of my family said this is something you are good at.”
Now, Willis is the one inspiring youth.
“She is more than wins and loses, she is a coach that cares a lot,” Sickafoose said. “You can tell — even if you’re not on her team — that she appreciates the players and wants the best for them.”
