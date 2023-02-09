Hoops

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Marc Borrago relaxes during a timeout during the alumni basketball game in December at Kodiak High School. 

It’s been an unprecedented start to the season for Kodiak’s boys basketball team. 

Upon completing this week’s three-game swing through Anchorage and Palmer, the Bears will have opened with 15 straight games off The Rock. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.