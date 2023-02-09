It’s been an unprecedented start to the season for Kodiak’s boys basketball team.
Upon completing this week’s three-game swing through Anchorage and Palmer, the Bears will have opened with 15 straight games off The Rock.
It wasn’t built into the schedule that way, but that is how things have worked out. Kodiak lost at least four home games when the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament was canceled because inclement weather on the mainland kept teams from traveling to the island.
“I don’t think anybody in Kodiak has ever done what we have done this year,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said.
Kodiak has emerged from trips to the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley and Fairbanks with a 6-6 record, 1-3 in the Northern Lights Conference.
The amount of travel the players have logged since January hasn’t slowed them down on the court.
“They are holding up pretty well, better than what I thought they were going to be,” Anderson said. “That’s a lot of traveling when you come home on a Saturday or a Sunday, and three days later, you are traveling again.”
The Bears’ 13th, 14th and 15th straight games on the road will be at Service (tonight) and at Palmer (Friday and Saturday).
Service is 10-6 overall, 5-2 in the Cook Inlet Conference. Kodiak is 1-1 against teams from the CIC this season, topping Eagle River and losing to Bartlett in overtime.
Two NLC games against Palmer follow today’s nonconference game. Behind a monster fourth quarter, the Bears defeated the Moose 41-32 in a January tournament in Anchorage. Despite Palmer being 1-12 overall, 0-2 in the NLC, Anderson expects the two games to be tightly contested.
“They have a great coach up there, and he gets them rolling at the end of the year,” Anderson said. “ … Our conference is always tough when you play teams that you know so much about them.”
Kodiak will finally get home games on Feb. 17-18 against Wasilla. But the Bears will be here only briefly as they hit the road again for games at ACS Feb. 24-25.
GIRLS
Kodiak’s girls play their second home series of the season Friday and Saturday against Palmer. The NLC games begin at 6:30 p.m. on both nights.
Kodiak is 0-8 overall, 0-4 in the NLC. Palmer is 2-13, 0-3.
