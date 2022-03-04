Olivia Troxell reached for one of the three boxes on a table covered in a blue Kodiak Bears cloth.
The face of the Kodiak High School wrestling program the past two years punched through the top of the cardboard box and pulled out a Southern Oregon University hat. With a smile that revealed her braces, Troxell placed the black cap on top of her head.
Moments later, she signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle for Southern Oregon University outside Kodiak High on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.
She picked the Red Raiders over the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas and Umpqua Community College in Oregon — the two other boxes on the table.
“I liked the school. I’ve been looking at it for a long time,” Troxell said.
Troxell reached out to Southern’s coaching staff as a freshman. To which the coaches told her to check back in a few years.
She did.
Even though Umpqua’s coach visited Troxell in Kodiak, the other two schools never really stood a chance.
“She has always wanted to go to Southern. Junior (Valladolid) went there and he is her wrestling idol — her mentor,” Troxell’s mom Alexandria said.
Valladolid — Kodiak’s wrestling coach — is just one of a few former Bears who wrestled for Southern Oregon. David O’Brien was in All-American and Jimmy Eggemeyer captured an NAIA national championship in 2013.
The connections don’t stop there. Kodiak’s Tuck Van Matre is an assistant coach for the Red Raiders.
Southern landed a wrestler that had a storied prep career. She will graduate in May as the program’s leader for most points scored. She tallied a 76-14 record and was a four-time state placer, producing a runner-up finish as a senior, along with two third-places and a fifth. In addition, she earned three Northern Lights Conference titles and was named the girls’ region wrestler of the year twice.
Troxell will wrestle at 109 pounds for the NAIA school located in Ashland.
“I’m excited that I’m going to get some more time on the mat, and it doesn’t have to end here,” Troxell said. “Maybe one day I will be fighting on TV.”
Troxell feels that her skills will only improve as she switches from folkstyle to freestyle by joining the Cascade Conference power.
Valladolid agreed.
“Her record speaks for itself, and I think her accolades are just going to continue to grow,” he said.
Troxell will become Kodiak’s fifth girl to wrestle in Kodiak, joining Chloe Ivanoff (Simon Frasier University), Michelle Canete (Jamestown College), Krystal Fabricante (Eastern Oregon University) and Emily Lorring (University of Providence).
She said her family inspired her, along with her coaches and Josh Nummer, currently wrestling for Arizona State University.
“She has made us so proud,” Alexandria said. “She has gone beyond all of our expectations.”
