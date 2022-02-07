The future of the Kodiak High School basketball programs is bright.
While the school’s varsity teams were idle over the weekend, the junior varsity squads made headlines at the Rally in the Valley tournament at Redington High School.
Behind a fourth-quarter explosion from Kelly Ticman, the Kodiak boys defeated Homer 48-36 in Saturday’s championship game.
In the girls’ title game, Kodiak fell to North Pole 36-21.
BOYS
Ticman scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the final frame to secure the title for Kodiak.
Jon Flerchinger added 12 points for Kodiak.
The Bears jumped out to an 18-11 first-quarter lead and held on the rest of the way. Kodiak led 27-20 at halftime and 34-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Ticman tallied all but four of Kodiak’s fourth-quarter points.
It took a herculean effort from Kodiak to get past Houston in Friday’s semifinals, 70-68 in double-overtime.
Kodiak outscored Houston 4-2 in the second overtime, getting buckets from Flerchinger and Mac Abulleva.
Kodiak picked up monster performances from Holland, Marc Barroga and Flerchinger.
Holland tallied a team-high 26 points, while Barroga contributed 20 points and Flerchinger 16 points.
Kodiak led by three at halftime and by five to begin the fourth. Houston forced overtime by outscoring Kodiak 17-13 in the last quarter.
GIRLS
North Pole used a 21-point fourth-quarter to turn a close game into a 17-point championship game win.
The Patriots only led 17-15 entering the final frame.
After the first quarter, Kodiak held an 8-4 lead but was held scoreless in the second half and trailed 9-8 at halftime.
Lakeisha Sanchez his 6-of-9 free throws and paced Kodiak with 10 points.
The Bears advanced to the title game with a 41-25 thumping of Houston.
Kodiak got balanced scoring in the win with Jisselle Blanco and Shanoah Spear each pumping in nine points. Sanchez and Ariana Amodo each added eight points.
Kodiak scored 29 points in the middle quarter to take a commanding 39-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Boys JV
Saturday
BEARS 48, MARINERS 36
Homer 11 9 6 10 — 36
Kodiak 18 9 7 14 — 48
Homer (36) — Wedvik 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 1-3 3, Story 6 1-3 14, Pederson 0 0-0 0, Stanos;aw 4 0-0 8, Overson 3 1-2 7. 16 3-9 36.
Kodiak (48) — Holland 1 0-0 3, G. Saliva 1 0-0 2, Barroga 2 0-0 4, Bruno 2 0-0 6, Atanque 0 0-0 0, Abulleva 2 0-0 6, Flerchinger 6 0-0 12, K. Ticman 7 0-0 15. Totals: 21 0-0 48.
3-point goals: Homer 1 (Story); Kodiak 6 (Abulleva 2, Bruno 2, Holland, K. Ticman). Fouls: Homer 4, Kodiak 15. Fouled out — Holland.
Friday
BEARS 70, HAWKS 68, 2OT
Kodiak 11 19 17 13 4 4 — 70
Houston 11 16 16 17 4 2 — 68
Kodiak (70) — Holland 11 2-2 26, G. Saliva 0 0-2 0, Barroga 8 2-2 20, Bruno 0 0-0 0, Abulleva 2 0-1 4, Flerchinger 8 0-0 16, K. Ticman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 4-8 70.
Houston (68) — Taylor 3 0-0 9, Sime 0 0-0 0, Whitted 8 10-16 27, Craig 1 0-0 2, Nicoll 4 0-0 8, Hina 6 1-3 14, Van Dussen 2 3-4 8. Totals: 24 14-24 68.
3-point goals: Kodiak 4 (Holland 2, Barroga 2); Houston 6 (Taylor 3, Hina, Whitted, Van Dussen). Fouls: Kodiak 20. Fouled out — K. Ticman.
Girls JV
Saturday
PATRIOTS 38, BEARS 21
North Pole 4 5 8 21 — 38
Kodiak 8 0 7 6 — 21
North Pole (38) — Robinson 1 1-2 3, T. Guzman 1 0-0 2, Croan 4 0-1 10, Guylnn 1 0-0 3, A. Guzman 4 1-4 10, Swinning 0 0-0 0, Ross 5 0-0 10. Totals: 16 2-7 38.
Kodiak (21) — Sanchez 2 6-9 10, Blanco 0 0-0 0, Holland 1 0-2 3, Ash 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Amodo 1 0-1 2, Howell 0 2-2 2, Spear 2 0-0 4. Totals: 6 8-14 21.
3-point goals: Kodiak 1 (Holland); North Pole 4 (Croan 2, Guylnn, A. Guman). Fouls: Kodiak 13, North Pole 14. Fouled out — Holland.
Friday
BEARS 41, HAWKS 25
Kodiak 10 12 17 2 — 41
Houston 7 6 4 8 — 25
Kodiak (41) — Sanchez 3 2-2 8, Blanco 4 1-2 9, Holland 2 0-1 5, Ash 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Amodo 3 0-0 8, Howell 1 0-1 2, Spear 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 4-8 41.
Houston (25) — Winter 2 1-4 5, Curren 0 0-0 0, Gillepsie 7 0-5 14, Forstner 0 0-0 0, Anahonak 0 0-2 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Hunter 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 1-11 25.
3-point goals: Kodiak 3 (Amodo 2, Holland); Houston 0. Fouls: Kodiak 12, Houston 14. Fouled out — none.
