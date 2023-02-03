Arctic Winter Games

TYLER BONES photo

Alaska’s boys volleyball team at at the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada. Kodiak’s Manny Silva (12) is part of the team.

Three of Kodiak’s six athletes have closed out their Arctic Winter Games experience, while the other half will wrap up competition today. 

Michael McCarthy and Joseph Dube finished on a high note, as both contributed points in Alaska’s 15U boys hockey losses to Alberta North (13-2) and Yukon (7-2) on Wednesday in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada.  

