Three of Kodiak’s six athletes have closed out their Arctic Winter Games experience, while the other half will wrap up competition today.
Michael McCarthy and Joseph Dube finished on a high note, as both contributed points in Alaska’s 15U boys hockey losses to Alberta North (13-2) and Yukon (7-2) on Wednesday in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada.
McCarthy punched in a goal against Yukon and concluded his tournament with three points (one goal and two assists). Dube tallied his only point — an assist — in the defeat to Alberta North.
The 15U team went 0-4 and finished fifth out of five teams.
Manny Silva’s run at the Arctic Winter Games ended on Wednesday when Alaska’s boys volleyball team finished with a 2-6 pool play record — good for fifth out of five teams. On the final day of pool play, Alaska beat Nunavut (20-25, 25-18, 15-12), and lost to Yukon (25-17, 25-23) and Northwest Territories (25-18, 15-25, 15-7).
Colin McCarthy, Noah Coulter and Hannah McCarthy will conclude play today with chances to earn medals.
Colin McCarthy and Coulter are part of Alaska’s 18U boys hockey squad that upset top-seeded Alberta North 5-4 in Thursday’s semifinal. The Kodiak kids will play for gold today.
Colin McCarthy was a huge part in the win, scoring a goal and dishing out two assists in That upped his point total to eight (four goals and four assists) for the tournament, which ranks second.
On the final day of pool play, Colin McCarthy dished out an assist in Alaska’s 7-2 loss to Alberta North.
Coulter ended pool play with three points (one goal and two assists).
Hannah McCarthy — skating for Alaska’s 19U female hockey team — closed out Wednesday’s pool play with losses to Yukon (8-1) and Northwest Territories (6-2). Despite the losses, Alaska advanced to Thursday’s semifinals by finishing fourth with a 1-3 record.
In the semifinal, Alaska lost to top-ranked Alberta North 8-0. Alaska plays in the third-place game today.
Hannah McCarthy has tallied one goal and two assists.
As of Thursday afternoon, Alaska is second in the medal count with 83 (28 golds), behind only Yukon with 85 (31 golds).
