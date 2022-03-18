The opening day of the men’s NCAA Tournament didn’t disappoint.
No. 15 St. Peters stunned second-seeded Kentucky in overtime. A pair of 12 seeds — Richmond and New Mexico State — and No. 11 Michigan advanced.
Brackets busted.
No. 14 Montana State University hopes the madness continues today when it takes on No. 3 Texas Tech at 9:45 a.m. in San Diego, California.
The Bobcats have a Kodiak connection with freshman Patrick McMahon, a 2021 graduate of Colony High School.
McMahon’s mom, Mary Fulp, graduated from Kodiak High School and his grandparents, Judy and Ian Fulp were longtime island residents before moving to the mainland years ago.
McMahon hasn’t played much for the 27-7 Bobcats. He has logged 96 minutes in 20 games this season. McMahon busted loose for a career-high 10 points against SAGU American Indian on Dec. 22. He netted 25 points in his other 19 appearances.
Montana State won the Big Sky Conference to earn its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1996.
Texas Tech (25-9) lost to Kansas in the Big 12 Championship game.
McMahon Alaska’s player of the year in 2020 and 2021. McMahon played in Kodiak in 2019 and treated the fans to five dunks in two Colony victories.
McMahon left the island when he was 2 but often returned to visit his grandparents. The 2019 visit was his first trip to Kodiak in several years and his first time playing in his birthplace.
“It was cool,” he told the Daily Mirror in 2019. “I liked it.”
McMahon’s talent impressed Kodiak coach David Anderson.
“That kid is the real deal. He is a leaper and can get up quick,” Anderson said in 2019. “He does a great job, and unfortunately, his mom and dad decided to go live up in the Valley instead of here in Kodiak. What a great asset we could have had here.”
