Kodiak softball’s spectacular season came to a close Saturday morning in Anchorage.
Sitka stymied the Bears’ potent offense in a 9-1 elimination game at the Division II State Championships at Cartee Fields.
Kodiak’s fourth-place finish is the program’s best showing at state since grabbing a third in 2019. After dropping both games in Thursday’s pool play, the Bears bounced back in a big way, finishing with a 2-2 record.
Kodiak (27-8) was close, though. The Bears entered the seventh inning of Friday’s semifinal leading North Pole by three. The Patriots mounted a comeback, which dropped the Bears into the consolation bracket.
Kodiak — the Northern Lights Conference champion — fended off its first elimination game with a 13-5 victory over NLC runner-up Kenai.
The Bears weren’t as fortunate in their second elimination game. Kodiak generated only three hits off two Sitka pitchers — a pair of two-out doubles by Hallee Henslee and a run-scoring single from Addalina Haagensen in the second that cut Sitka’s lead to 2-1.
The next three innings were filled with web gems and tremendous pitching from both teams. Kodiak center fielder Ashlyn Bolen made two great catches — one at the fence and another running in, robbing a bloop single.
Sitka’s infield was up for the challenge, gobbling up every ground ball and line drive — nothing got by them.
Kodiak pitcher Shanoah Spear did magician-like work in the fourth. With one out and runners on second and third, the junior got out of the frame unharmed by snagging a hot line drive back to her and inducing a long flyball out to Bolen.
Spear couldn’t work out of trouble in the fifth. The first two hitters reached and scored on a one-out double down the left-field line by Dalila Calahan.
Calahan was at it again in the sixth, capping a five-run frame with a two-run blast to left field. It was an impressive blow that put Sitka up 9-1 and put a bow on Kodiak’s incredible season.
The Bears breezed through the regular season and captured the program’s first NLC title since 2014.
Bolen and Spear were placed on the all-tournament team.
FRIDAY
KODIAK 13, KENAI 5
Kate Holland kept Kodiak alive with a monster game at the dish. The sophomore went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Luana Farmer tallied three of Kodiak’s 16 hits, while Hensely, Spear, Kyla Pineda, Haagensen and Aliesha Miranda each had two hits. Spear and Haagensen drove in a pair, while Bolen, Pineda and Howell each had RBIs.
Kodiak scored in every inning to end the game via the mercy rule in the fifth.
Spear fanned nine, walked one and scattered eight hits in five innings.
NORTH POLE 8, KODIAK 7
North Pole scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally for the one-run victory.
Kodiak was in control up to that point, leading 3-0 after the first and 7-3 after the third. The Bears still lead 7-4 entering the final frame.
North Pole tied the game in the seventh on back-to-back one-out bases-loaded walks and took the lead off an error.
The game was filled with big-time clutch moments.
Henslee, playing outfield, made a nice running catch at the fence in the fourth. Howell, who battled through 6 ⅔ innings against the power-hitting Patriots, ended the fifth with a bases-loaded strikeout and finished the sixth with a strikeout with a runner on second.
Howell ended with five strikeouts and four walks, allowing 12 hits and eight runs — six earned.
With two outs in the third, Kodiak went wild. Spear hit a solo shot to break a tie. Kodiak then put two on and Howell brought them home on a two-run triple to right. She scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 7-3.
Following North Pole’s four-run seventh, Haagansen gave Kodiak life with a two-out infield single. She stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The game ended on a two-strike bunt attempt that went foul.
KODIAK 8, SITKA 6
The Bears led by six in the middle part of the game and held on for the two-run victory in Friday’s first game.
A day after Kodiak’s offense slumbered through pool play defeats to North Pole (22-4) and Juneau (9-1), the bats woke up against Sitka, the runner-up in the Southeast Conference.
Spear brought the heavy lumber, stroking a two-run home run in Kodiak’s fifth-run third inning. The junior ended 2 for 4 with two runs scored. She earned the save, authoring two no-hit innings behind starter Howell.
Howell was efficient through five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing six runs — four earned — on five hits.
Haagensen smacked two singles and scored twice, while Holland lined a double, drove in a run and scored once. Leadoff hitter Ashlyn Bolen went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.
Sitka turned a walkaway win for Kodiak into a tense affair by scoring three in the fourth and fifth to trim Kodiak’s lead to 8-6.
Spear then showed why she was voted the Northern Lights Conference MVP by shutting down Sitka’s rally. She fanned two and didn’t allow a hit in two innings. She needed five pitches to induce two flyouts and a groundout to end the game in the seventh.
RESULTS
Division II
Friday
Kodiak 8, Sitka 6
Juneau 9, Kenai 0
North Pole 8, Kodiak 7
Juneau 11, Delta 3
Sitka 9, Delta 1
Kodiak 13, Kenai 5
Saturday
Sitka 9, Kodiak 1
Juneau 4, North Pole 1
Sitka 14, North Pole 13
Championship game
Juneau 6, Sitka 5
Division I
Friday
South 16, Colony 0
Service 10, West Valley 2
South 11, Chugiak 3
East 15, Service 0
Colony 10, Service 2
Chugiak 17, West Valley 0
Saturday
Chugiak 16, Colony 1
South 6, East 0
Chugiak 11, East 6
Championship games
Chugiak 9, South 8
Chugiak 8, South 3
